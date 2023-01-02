Purdue vs. LSU - Citrus Bowl Open Thread

Whelp, this is it. Don’t get scared now. Purdue has been in Orlando for days now. They’ve gone to the theme parks. They’ve done some charity work. They’ve practiced with their new lineup. Now it’s time to play the game.

All of the oranges and all of the boxes of Cheez-it are on the line today at 1:00 PM as Purdue takes on the LSU Tigers led by Brian Kelly. Remember him? What a lovely guy he is. Purdue is led by a makeshift coaching staff which includes Brian Brohm and Mark Hagen who are heading to Louisville after this game is over. The staff also includes a friendly face in Drew Brees who will be the QB coach. Let’s hope that Brew Drees slips in there for a throw or two.

On offense Purdue will be without their top players in AOC, Payne Durham, and Charlie Jones. Expect a big dose of Devin Mockobee as the 1,000 yard watch inches ever closer. Mockobee needs just 80 yards to be the first Purdue running back since Kory Sheets to reach 1,000 yards on the season. Austin Burton gets just his second start while at Purdue and is looking to prove himself in a job that he fought for for years. Who in the receiving corps will step up?

On the LSU side how will their defense respond after losing 3⁄ 4 of their starting defensive line? Will the offense look different without Kayshon Boutte who had ummmm...circumstances regarding his exit from the team? Can Purdue find a way to slow down the dual-threat QB of LSU Jayden Daniels? That’s the question of the game for me personally.

Join us in the open thread to discuss the game and follow all the action.

Opponent | LSU Tigers

Team Colors | Purdue: Old Gold & Black LSU: Purple and Gold

Stadium | Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Capacity | 60,219

Surface | AstroTurf RootZone 3D3 (2016–present)

Mascot | Tigers

Tickets | Starting at $45 per ticket

Kickoff Time |

TV | ABC 1:00pm

Online Streaming | ABC Online

Satellite Radio | Sirius XM Channel 196

ESPN FPI Odds | LSU 68.2% / Purdue 31.8%

Odds | LSU -15.5 | Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

All-Time Series | First Ever Meeting

Last Purdue Win | N/A

Last LSU Win | N/A

Trophy | Citrus Bowl Trophy

SB Nation Blog Representation | And The Valley Shook

Weather Forecast | Partly Cloudy, High of 79F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10mph

2021 LSU Postseason | Lost 42-20 in Texas Bowl to Kansas State

Coach | Brian Kelly 9 - 4 (Overall: 175 - 66)

Is the H&R Staff Attending? | Yes

