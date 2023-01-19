Purdue at Minnesota - Open Thread

Purdue heads to the dreaded Barn to take on the Golden Gophers of Minnesota tonight. Join your fellow Boilermakers in the open thread to discuss all the moments you don’t want to miss. But first, let’s remind you how to watch shall we?

#3 Purdue (17-1, 6-1 Big 10) vs. Minnesota (7-9, 1-5 Big 10)

January 19th, 7:00 p.m. EST

Williams Arena, Minneapolis, Minnesota

ESPN 2

And what about that Minnesota lineup?

Minnesota Starting 5 Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Former Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Former Team Point Guard 55 Ta'Lon Cooper Jr 6'4" 195 Roebuck, SC Morehead State Wing 10 Jamison Battle Jr 6'4" 225 Robbinsdale, MN George Washington Wing 24 Jaden Henley Fr 6'7" 200 Ontario, CA Forward 42 Treyton Thompson So 7'0" 210 Glenwood, MN Center 3 Dawson Garcia So 6'11" 230 Savage, MN Marquette/UNC

Minnesota Bench Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Former Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Former Team Center/Forward 21 Pharrel Payne Fr 6'9" 230 Cottage Grove, MN Point Guard/Wing 4 Braeden Carrington Fr 6'4" 190 Brooklyn Park, MN Forward 1 Joshua Ola-Joseph Fr 6'7 215 Brooklyn Park, MN Point Guard 0 Taurus Samuels Sr 6'1" 190 Oceanside, CA Dartmouth

Minnesota is a team that Purdue defeated already once this year at home by the score of 89-70. Since that time Minnesota has won just three games. They beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Chicago State, and inexplicably Ohio State. Although Ohio State currently seems to be involved in some sort of death spiral so I’m not sure how much weight you can put into that victory right now. Regardless, there is some talent on this team so Purdue needs to be careful especially on the road.

KenPom

Purdue - 73

Minnesota - 59

Confidence - 89%

Gambling Odds

Purdue -13.5

O/U 133.5