Purdue at Minnesota - Open Thread

Purdue heads to the dreaded Barn to take on the Golden Gophers of Minnesota tonight. Join your fellow Boilermakers in the open thread to discuss all the moments you don’t want to miss. But first, let’s remind you how to watch shall we?
#3 Purdue (17-1, 6-1 Big 10) vs. Minnesota (7-9, 1-5 Big 10)
January 19th, 7:00 p.m. EST
Williams Arena, Minneapolis, Minnesota
ESPN 2
And what about that Minnesota lineup?
Minnesota Starting 5
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Former Team
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Former Team
|Point Guard
|55
|Ta'Lon Cooper
|Jr
|6'4"
|195
|Roebuck, SC
|Morehead State
|Wing
|10
|Jamison Battle
|Jr
|6'4"
|225
|Robbinsdale, MN
|George Washington
|Wing
|24
|Jaden Henley
|Fr
|6'7"
|200
|Ontario, CA
|Forward
|42
|Treyton Thompson
|So
|7'0"
|210
|Glenwood, MN
|Center
|3
|Dawson Garcia
|So
|6'11"
|230
|Savage, MN
|Marquette/UNC
Minnesota Bench
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Former Team
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Former Team
|Center/Forward
|21
|Pharrel Payne
|Fr
|6'9"
|230
|Cottage Grove, MN
|Point Guard/Wing
|4
|Braeden Carrington
|Fr
|6'4"
|190
|Brooklyn Park, MN
|Forward
|1
|Joshua Ola-Joseph
|Fr
|6'7
|215
|Brooklyn Park, MN
|Point Guard
|0
|Taurus Samuels
|Sr
|6'1"
|190
|Oceanside, CA
|Dartmouth
Minnesota is a team that Purdue defeated already once this year at home by the score of 89-70. Since that time Minnesota has won just three games. They beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Chicago State, and inexplicably Ohio State. Although Ohio State currently seems to be involved in some sort of death spiral so I’m not sure how much weight you can put into that victory right now. Regardless, there is some talent on this team so Purdue needs to be careful especially on the road.
KenPom
Purdue - 73
Minnesota - 59
Confidence - 89%
Gambling Odds
Purdue -13.5
O/U 133.5
