Women’s Basketball: Purdue vs. Nebraska Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-7, 3-4) at Purdue Boilermakers (12-5, 3-4)

When: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Mackey Arena

How to Watch: B1G+

Radio: 95.3 BOB FM.

On The Call: Tim Newton and Jane Schott

Purdue (12-5, 3-4) is looking to extend their winning streak tonight against Nebraska (11-7, 3-4) in Mackey Arena. Purdue is currently 7-2 in the season at home. The Boilers took down Northwestern 65-54 in their last game led by Abbey Ellis’s game high 24 points and a perfect 7/7 from the line. Purdue was able to capitalize on the Wildcats sloppy play and converted 20 points off of the Wildcats 25 turnovers.

Tonight is a crucial test on which team moves up in the Big Ten Standings where they both currently are tied for 7th. It’s going to be a dog fight as they are nearly even in Net Rankings. Nebraska shoots 44% from the field and 31% from 3 compared to Purdue who is shooting 46% from the field and 34% from 3. Both teams average 17 turnovers a game but Purdue does a better job at converting those turnovers into easy points. They both match up even from the line shooting 72% (Nebraska) and 73% (Purdue).

Purdue leads the all-time series with Nebraska, 10-7. The Huskers won the last contest last year with a 81-66 win over the Boilers in Gerald’s first year as head coach.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Purdue Basketball mini hoop.