Purdue Olympic Sports: The Week Ahead

I’m back to take a look at a few more of the niche (non-revenue) sports going on this winter. They may not be as high profile as shooty hoops or football recruiting, but these guys and girls put it on the line for the Boilermakers every time they hit the pool, tennis court, track or mat. If y’all are in town, these are great events to help indoctrinate your kids. Tickets are cheap, the popcorn and dogs are reasonably priced, and the action is exciting.

Men’s Swim and Dive

The Boilermakers next action will be a home meet against Indiana at the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center on Saturday, January 21st at 10:00 a.m. and will televised on BTN+.

Women’s Swim and Dive

As is almost always the case, both teams will be hosting each squad from one school; Indiana travels to West Lafayette for events to begin at 10:00 a.m. EST, but for women’s swimming and diving, this one is listed as senior day.

Men’s Tennis

The Boilermakers’ men’s tennis team began their season yesterday with a loss to Dayton 2-5 in West Lafayette. After 0-3 start, The Backhand Boilers made an attempt at a comeback, but the Flyers’ lead proved to be insurmountable.

Their next match, also at home, will have the Boilers play host to Cleveland State at 4:00 p.m. EST on Friday, January 20th. The Vikings have yet to play a match, but they’ll travel to Columbus for a match with Ohio State at noon on the 19th before they head to the Schwartz Tennis Center. And for those of you who live in town, free admission!

Women’s Tennis

The women’s tennis team has started out strong with two wins over Memphis of 4-3 and Chicago State of 4-0.

They’ll host two more matches this week against Cincinnati on the 21st at 10:00 a.m. EST and Ball State on the 22nd at noon. They will then have a long break before they host their next match against DePaul on February 3rd at 1:00 p.m.

Track and Field

Purdue has a meet at Michigan on Saturday, January 21st with all events’ times yet to be announced.

The Boilermakers won four events at the Wisconsin Midwest Invitational this past Saturday in Chicago. Four Boilers recorded top-10 university records in their respective events.

Wrestling

Purdue wrestling currently sits at 4-5 (0-2 Big 10) approaching a meeting against Wisconsin in Madison on Friday, January 20th. In tournament play, they’ve placed 1st at the Clarion Open, 12th at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational, and 9th at the Southern Scuffle in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

They begin a long slate against Big 10 opponents coming off losses to second-ranked perennial powerhouse Iowa and twenty-fifth-ranked Illinois. After the Badgers, the Boilermakers will meet with Minnesota on their home turf (mat?) on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. EST before taking a week-long break in preparation of hosting Indiana.

All will be broadcast on BTN+.

Looking Further Ahead

Men’s Golf

Men’s golf will resume action in just over two weeks, playing the Wisconsin Dual at a course to be announced. That will be held on February 3rd before the Boilers fly south for the Puerto Rico Classic at Grand Reserve Golf Course in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. The tournament will be held from February 12th through February 14th. The Boilermakers are the hosts of this tourney.

Women’s Golf

Women’s golf gets back to it at the Tulane Classic the same three days as the men’s Puerto Rico Classic, February 12th through 14th. The tournament will be played at English Turn Country Club in New Orleans, Louisiana.