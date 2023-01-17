 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fletcher Loyer earns Co-Big Ten Player of the Week & Freshman of the Week

The freshman guard continues his stellar play.

Syndication: Journal-Courier Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Big Ten Weekly Awards are out and Purdue’s Fletcher Loyer comes out as the rare double winner.

In case you were curious like I was the last Purdue freshman to win player of the week was Robbie Hummel on February 11, 2008. E’Twaun Moore had won the award the week prior.

Loyer shared the player of the week honors with Rutgers’ Cam Spencer.

There seems to be some discrepancy as to if the Michigan State game is included in this award. The tweet above from Purdue’s official Men’s Basketball account indicates that it does not include the Michigan State Game. However, the official release from the Big Ten Conference includes Loyer’s stats from the victories over Nebraska and Michigan State. I think the safe money here might be to go with the official release since they are the ones who actually give out the awards.

Over the two games in question Loyer averaged 22 points and went 8-15 from three. He hit his career high against Nebraska in Mackey Arena when he scored 27 points. These points included six three pointers which is the most by a freshman in Purdue history. You also can’t discuss his game against Michigan State without discussing his perfect entry pass to Zach Edey that led to the game winning bucket.

This is Loyer’s first player of the week honor and his fourth freshman of the week honor.

