Purdue Basketball: Alone Atop the Big Ten

The Big Ten is a tough conference regardless of how many teams are ranked. I know right there are are just two ranked teams, us and Rutgers, but there is still a lot of good competition. You could see that yesterday when Purdue traveled to East Lansing to take on Michigan State. It was a tough matchup and a difficult environment especially for such a young team. It wasn’t always pretty but Purdue walked out of the Breslin Center with a victory and a 5-0 road record.

Ryan and I take a look at the victory over Nebraska at home that saw not much of a contest but some great play from the Boilermakers. We recap that and look at the victory over Michigan State including stellar play by Zach Edey and Fletcher Loyer. Add in Braden Smith and Purdue has quite a trio there. Not the top three players most of us expected coming into the season.

Tune in and join us as we discuss our Top 3 Disney movies, Pixar edition this time. Plus, what kind of hold does Tom Izzo have over the officials? Why did the last two minutes of game take so long? All that and more on today’s episode.