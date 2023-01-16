Purdue at Michigan State - Open Thread

#3 Purdue (16-1, 5-1 Big 10) vs. Michigan State (12-5, 4-2 Big 10)
Monday, January 16, 2023, 2:30 EST
Breslin Center - East Lansing, Michigan
TV: FOX
New rankings came out just about an hour ago and Purdue still finds themself ranked #3 in the nation. They did lose a few points this week but that’s okay no movement in the poll itself. Now Purdue heads on the road to take on the Spartans. This isn’t the same terrifying Tom Izzo coached team that you saw in the late 2000s. That’s not to say that they are any less dangerous of a squad but there’s just something a bit different about Izzo teams of late.
MSU lacks inside size and will try to beat you from deep. Can Purdue’s defense prevent that from happening? Let’s hope.
Michigan State Starting Lineup
|C
|22
|Mady Sissoko
|Jr
|6'9"
|240
|Bafoulabe, Mali
|F
|10
|Joey Hauser
|Sr
|6'9"
|220
|Stevens Point, WI
|Marquette
|F
|3
|Jaden Akins
|So
|6'4"
|190
|Farmington, MI
|G
|2
|Tyson Walker
|Sr
|6'1"
|180
|Westbury, NY
|Northeastern
|G
|11
|AJ Hoggard
|Jr
|6'4"
|210
|Coatesville, PA
Michigan State Bench
|C
|0
|Jaxon Kohler
|Fr
|6'9"
|240
|American Fork, UT
|F
|1
|Pierre Brooks
|So
|6'6"
|220
|Detroit, MI
|F
|25
|Malik Hall
|Sr
|6'8"
|220
|Aurora, IL
KenPom
Purdue - 69
Michigan State - 65
63% Confidence
Odds
Purdue is actually a 3.5 point favorite on the road.
O/U set at 132.5.
