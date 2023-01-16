Purdue at Michigan State - Open Thread

#3 Purdue (16-1, 5-1 Big 10) vs. Michigan State (12-5, 4-2 Big 10)

Monday, January 16, 2023, 2:30 EST

Breslin Center - East Lansing, Michigan

TV: FOX

New rankings came out just about an hour ago and Purdue still finds themself ranked #3 in the nation. They did lose a few points this week but that’s okay no movement in the poll itself. Now Purdue heads on the road to take on the Spartans. This isn’t the same terrifying Tom Izzo coached team that you saw in the late 2000s. That’s not to say that they are any less dangerous of a squad but there’s just something a bit different about Izzo teams of late.

MSU lacks inside size and will try to beat you from deep. Can Purdue’s defense prevent that from happening? Let’s hope.

Michigan State Starting Lineup Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team C 22 Mady Sissoko Jr 6'9" 240 Bafoulabe, Mali F 10 Joey Hauser Sr 6'9" 220 Stevens Point, WI Marquette F 3 Jaden Akins So 6'4" 190 Farmington, MI G 2 Tyson Walker Sr 6'1" 180 Westbury, NY Northeastern G 11 AJ Hoggard Jr 6'4" 210 Coatesville, PA

Michigan State Bench Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team C 0 Jaxon Kohler Fr 6'9" 240 American Fork, UT F 1 Pierre Brooks So 6'6" 220 Detroit, MI F 25 Malik Hall Sr 6'8" 220 Aurora, IL

KenPom

Purdue - 69

Michigan State - 65

63% Confidence

Odds

Purdue is actually a 3.5 point favorite on the road.

O/U set at 132.5.

