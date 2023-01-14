Purdue Defeats Northwestern 65-54 On The Road

Purdue stopped a 2 game losing streak and picked up their third conference win against Northwestern on the road. Abbey Ellis led all scorers with 24 while Jayla Smith chipped in 11 and Maddie Layden had 8 points and 7 boards.

This was a much needed win for Purdue after losing their past 3 of 4 games. Purdue came out hot and took an early 8-2 lead. By the second quarter they held a 15 point advantage before Northwestern went on a 12-0 run to end the half cutting the lead to 3. 15 of Northwesterns 27 points came from behind the arc while Purdue went 3/10 from 3.

Abbey Ellis made sure Purdue wasn’t coming home with their third loss in a row. The Australian native exploded in the third quarter hitting a pair of threes and scoring 12 of her 24 points. The Boilers locked down on defense and coasted to a victory over the Wildcats 65-54.

Despite Northwestern shooting better from the field and charity strip, the Boilers were able to capitalize on their sloppy play. The Wildcats turned the ball over 24 times leading to some quick transition buckets for the Boilers. Even more impressive, they got the W despite Petree, their leading scorer being held to 2 points. Jeanae Terry proved why she is one of the best passers in the B1G with an impressive 10 assists and 9 rebounds.

This was a must win to get their season back on track in conference. Purdue will face off against Nebraska on Wednesday, January 18th in Mackey Arena. This win moves the Boilers to 12-5 and 3-2 in conference play; they are currently sitting 7th in the Big Ten with 11 regular games to play left.