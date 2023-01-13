Purdue vs. Nebraska Game 2 - Open Thread

After barely surviving their first matchup in Lincoln Purdue will get a second chance against Nebrasketball tonight at 7:00 PM. Hopefully this game will be less of a nail biter with the Paint Crew in attendance and Purdue, especially their two freshman guards, playing much better than they did in the first matchup.

Purdue is coming off of two straight conference wins and winners of 15 of their last 16 with the lone blemish being, of course, the loss to Rutgers. Purdue has played well of late with the second half of the victory against Ohio State and the second half of the victory over Penn State at the Palestra standing out as performances that show what this team is capable of. The three point shooting has vastly improved and that should open things up for Zach Edey which in turn makes it easier for the shooters. It’s a nice offense this team can run when things are clicking.

#3 Purdue (15-1, 4-1 Big 10) Vs Nebraska (9-8, 2-4 Big 10)

Friday, January 13, 2023, 7:00 EST

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana

Big 10 Network

Nebraska Starting 5 Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Center 13 Derrick Walker Sr 6'9" 245 Kansas City, MO Tennessee Forward 4 Juwan Gary Jr 6'6" 215 Columbia, SC Alabama Wing 0 C.J. Wilcher So 6'5" 208 Plainfiled, NJ Xavier Guard 30 Keisei Tominaga Jr 6'2" 175 Moriyama Nagoya Aichi, Japan Rangers College Point Guard 5 Sam Griesel Sr 6'7" 216 Lincoln, NE North Dakota State

Nebraska Bench Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Guard 30 Keisei Tominaga Jr 6'2" 175 Moriyama Nagoya Aichi, Japan Rangers College Center 32 Wilhelm Breidenbach So 6'10" 231 Rancho Santa Margarita, CA Center 15 Blaise Keita So 6'11" 240 Bamako, Republic of Mali Coffeyville CC Guard/Wing 12 Denim Dawson Fr 6'6" 193 San Bernardino, CA Guard/Wing 10 Jamarques Lawrence Fr 6'3" 185 Roselle, NJ

KenPom

Purdue - 72

Nebraska - 57

91% Confidence

Odds

Purdue -16

O/U 134.5