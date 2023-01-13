Purdue vs. Nebraska Game 2 - Open Thread

After barely surviving their first matchup in Lincoln Purdue will get a second chance against Nebrasketball tonight at 7:00 PM. Hopefully this game will be less of a nail biter with the Paint Crew in attendance and Purdue, especially their two freshman guards, playing much better than they did in the first matchup.
Purdue is coming off of two straight conference wins and winners of 15 of their last 16 with the lone blemish being, of course, the loss to Rutgers. Purdue has played well of late with the second half of the victory against Ohio State and the second half of the victory over Penn State at the Palestra standing out as performances that show what this team is capable of. The three point shooting has vastly improved and that should open things up for Zach Edey which in turn makes it easier for the shooters. It’s a nice offense this team can run when things are clicking.
#3 Purdue (15-1, 4-1 Big 10) Vs Nebraska (9-8, 2-4 Big 10)
Friday, January 13, 2023, 7:00 EST
Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana
Big 10 Network
Nebraska Starting 5
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Center
|13
|Derrick Walker
|Sr
|6'9"
|245
|Kansas City, MO
|Tennessee
|Forward
|4
|Juwan Gary
|Jr
|6'6"
|215
|Columbia, SC
|Alabama
|Wing
|0
|C.J. Wilcher
|So
|6'5"
|208
|Plainfiled, NJ
|Xavier
|Guard
|30
|Keisei Tominaga
|Jr
|6'2"
|175
|Moriyama Nagoya Aichi, Japan
|Rangers College
|Point Guard
|5
|Sam Griesel
|Sr
|6'7"
|216
|Lincoln, NE
|North Dakota State
Nebraska Bench
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Center
|32
|Wilhelm Breidenbach
|So
|6'10"
|231
|Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
|Center
|15
|Blaise Keita
|So
|6'11"
|240
|Bamako, Republic of Mali
|Coffeyville CC
|Guard/Wing
|12
|Denim Dawson
|Fr
|6'6"
|193
|San Bernardino, CA
|Guard/Wing
|10
|Jamarques Lawrence
|Fr
|6'3"
|185
|Roselle, NJ
KenPom
Purdue - 72
Nebraska - 57
91% Confidence
Odds
Purdue -16
O/U 134.5
