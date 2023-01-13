Former Arkansas DB Anthony Brown Commits to Purdue

Former Arksansas Razorback defensive back Anthony Brown (yes, that makes 3 Anthony Brown’s in recent Purdue history to play defensive back) has announced he has committed to Purdue. He follows his position coach from Arkansas to Purdue as Sam Carter recently joined Ryan Walters.

The 6’0 181 pound defensive player was a consensus 3 star player coming out of Milan, Tennessee that saw him garner offers from Tennessee, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, and others. He will have 4 years of eligibility remaining following a redshirt season in 2022 and could play at both safety and cornerback which helps a Purdue team lacking athletes at both positions. He projects as a starter in 2023 according to the depth chart.

According to 247’s Gabe Brooks:

Owns the requisite height and frame to project as a good-sized safety at the next level. Lean, athletic build with room to add more mass. Varied on-field experience with three-phase playmaking ability. Could get on the field early as a special teams demon, which he’s shown on his high school’s coverage units. Snaps at running back, receiver, wildcat QB, and safety. Plus athlete on the field who flashes impressive closing speed in pursuit. That speed also manifests at the top end on offense. Field speed looks faster than verified combine data. Flashes encouraging pass-catching instincts when the ball is in the air and in contested situations. Strong offensive production as a junior (1,500-plus total offense, 25 TD). Above average length that should help in catch-point disruption on defense. Plays hard and acts as a tone setter at safety. Flies downhill in run support. Big hitter with impact arriving power. Occasionally sacrifices technique in those situations. Sometimes gears down when redirecting. Great pursuit range but can more consistently take the best angle. Can enhance fluidity to maximize man coverage potential. High-floor safety prospect with tools and play style that translate to various personnel packages as a walk-down box safety or a more traditional safety role. Projects to the high-major level. Long-term ceiling could be beyond college.

NOTE: Will insert his HUDL Junior or Senior Highlights when that website is fixed.