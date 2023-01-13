Boilermakers in the NFL Playoffs

NFL Super Wildcard Weekend (that’s a mouthful) is almost upon us and some Boilermakers will be a part of the spectacle that is the NFL Playoffs (Playoffs! You kidding me, playoffs!). We’ll take a look at the 7 former Boilermakers who are on playoff teams / practice squads and how they did this season. Let’s jump in:

Markus Bailey – Cincinnati Bengals

This season, Markus has been mostly a special teams player and a backup role on defense. He has played in every game this season for the Bengals (1 was cancelled) and amassed 24 tackles.

Anthony Brown – Dallas Cowboys

For the Cowboys this season, Anthony Brown has been a contributing member on defense until tearing his Achilles against the Colts in early December. In ten games this year, Brown recorded 42 tackles, 7 passes defended and a forced fumble.

Tyler Coyle – Dallas Cowboys (PS)

Good news and bad news for Tyler Coyle as he was elevated from the practice squad to play in his first NFL game in week 18 against the Commanders. Coyle recorded 6 tackles in the loss but this week in practice, Tyler suffered an apparent knee injury and exited. His status is not yet known for the Cowboys’ playoff game against Tampa Bay.

George Karlaftis – Kansas City Chiefs

The first round pick, George Karlaftis, is having a fine season with the Kansas City Chiefs and has as good of a shot as any to get a super bowl ring this season. George has been a standout rookie after playing 16 games this season and recording 33 tackles, 6 sacks, 7 passes defended and 2 fumble recoveries.

Zander Horvath – Los Angeles Chargers

After catching a touchdown in each of his first two games with the LA Chargers, opportunities have been limited for Zander Horvath. The fullback has only 5 touches in 6 games played since week 2. Zander is currently facing an ankle injury and is questionable to play in the Chargers’ game against the Jaguars.

Raheem Mostert – Miami Dolphins

It has been a fruitful year for the former Boilermaker RB, as he has ran for nearly 900 yards and received over 200 yards in 16 games this season. Mostert has also scored 5 touchdowns this season but injured his thumb in a win against the Jets last week. Raheem has not practiced this week and may be out when the Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills.

Grant Hermanns – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (PS)

Grant Hermanns has bounced around this season, primarily playing on practice squads. Starting with the Jets, Hermanns played in his only 2 NFL games to date, recording 5 special teams snaps against Cleveland and 2 more against Pittsburgh. Grant was released by the Jets, signed by the Dolphins to the practice squad, released again a month later, and signed with the Buccaneers practice squad in early December. Hermanns has remained in this role since.

It is good to see former Boilermakers step onto the biggest stage of football. Obviously, we are very proud that these players have been successful in their football careers and represent Purdue wherever they go.