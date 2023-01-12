What Can We Expect From the Latest Purdue Football Recruiting Class?

The podcast is back with you once again and this one has two distinct parts. First, Drew and I talk about the recently signed Purdue football class and what we can expect from them. That also means we talk about new QB Hudson Card and the return of Brady Allen to the Boilermakers after his brief dalliance with the transfer portal. We talk what to expect immediately and long term with this class.

Then, Ryan returns to walk me through his favorite Disney animated movies (non-Pixar edition) and man it is shocking. Just absolutely shocking. I know this might seem like a way to get you to listen to the podcast but let me tell you if I gave you 100 guesses on his top 3 there’s no chance you’d get all three in the right order.

Finally, we look ahead to the upcoming men’s game against Nebraska. You’ll recall these two teams went an extra five minutes last time they played in Lincoln. Purdue now will have the home court advantage but will it be enough to keep Purdue out of an extra frame? Let’s hope. Purdue can stay atop the conference standings with a win and protecting home court is so important.