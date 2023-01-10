Women’s Basketball: Purdue vs. #17 Michigan

The #17 Michigan Wolverines travel to West Lafayette today to take on Purdue in Mackey Arena. Despite Caitlyn Harper having a season high 20 points, the Boilers fell to Penn State 70-60 on Saturday. They are now 2-3 in conference play and 11-4 overall.

The Boilers have not beat a ranked opponent in Mackey since 2019 against Indiana. This will be the third ranked opponent they’ve faced this season and they are 0-2 in those matchups (Maryland and Iowa). They are 7-1 at home this year overall.

Michigan (13-3, 3-2) is a good offensive team with a deep bench. They have two convincing wins over ranked teams (Baylor and UNC) and have a pair of guards who are averaging close to 25 points a game a piece. This is chance for the Boilers to prove they can compete in the conference and help get a bid into the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017.

How To Watch:

Where: Mackey Arena

When: Tuesday, Jan. 10

Time: 6:30 PM

TV: BTN

Radio: 95.3 BOB FM