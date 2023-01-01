Purdue vs LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: Staff Predictions

Our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook currently have LSU favored in this one. Let’s take a look at what the staff thinks:

Jumbo Heroes (7-6):

I don’t feel good about this game. If you would’ve asked me before the opt-outs on offense maybe I would’ve been brave and picked Purdue. Now though? I just don’t think the team has the weapons to keep up with LSU. I also worry about Purdue’s ability to slow down a dual-threat QB in Jayden Daniels.

Purdue’s only hope is to pound the rock with Devin Mockobee since LSU is losing 3/4 of their starting defensive line. Even that won’t be enough if the defense can’t slow down Daniels. I’m not optimistic but I’ll enjoy the game anyway. What a dapper to an amazing season.

Purdue 17

LSU 42

Drew (8-5):

At full strength, this was going to be a mismatch. Yesterday gave us a bit of a preview. Alabama physically dominated Kansas State in the 2nd half and buried the Big12 Champs. This LSU team beat Bama.

The good news is this isn’t a full strength LSU team, they’re missing a few key pieces on defense and their star wide receiver. What they’re not missing is their offensive line and quarterback. That’s where they will dominate Purdue.

Purdue will play with them for a half LSU’s physical style will wear Purdue’s defense down. Throw in a Boilermaker offense missing pretty much everyone and this gets ugly.

Purdue 21

LSU 55

Jed (3-2):

Listen, this was going to be a tough game for the Boilers even if they had all of their guys not opt out or transfer. This is an LSU team that will likely be more like PSU when Purdue really had all of their guys ready to play. If Purdue had their weapons on offense and their guys on defense all playing, I might consider picking Purdue as the winner, but I can’t do that in this situation with a good conscious. Purdue may end up being able to score some points here because LSU will be without most of their impactful defensive lineman and that might give Mockobee enough of an advantage in the running game to let the Boilers move the ball, but it just won’t be enough as Purdue will be without their two best defensive players in Jalen Graham and Cory Trice.

Purdue 17

LSU 36

Garrett (0-0):

With Purdue having so many opt-outs, offense is gonna be hard to come by and unfortunately, I see most of Purdue’s points coming later on in the game as well. I think Purdue can keep things semi-close in the first half, but LSU’s run game is designed to wear down defensive fronts and have them gassed halfway through the third quarter. I can see this being something like 17-9 at halftime and then busting wide open in the Tigers’ favor by the end of the third quarter.

Purdue 23

LSU 48

Gabi (1-1):

LSU is tough no doubt. Their QB and RB have put up some pretty impressive numbers and beat powerhouse Alabama earlier this season. It’s going to be a defensive battle for Purdue all day. AOC, Jones, Trice, and Durham are all opting out of the bowl game but lucky for us so has pretty much all of LSU’s defensive line. We got a bunch of hungry guys ready for their chance and the last guy who got his shot proved himself into a scholarship (looking at you Mockobee). We may be underdogs but it’s not the first time we shock an SEC opponent. Let’s go to Orlando and send Brian Kelly back to Dancing with the Stars.

Purdue 41

LSU 35

Ryan (2-3):

There are far worse things that can happen than going to Florida for a bowl game in which Drew Brees is one of the coaches. I will be basking in the Florida sun and enjoying the game regardless. Unfortunately, there are a few too many Purdue players sitting this one out for me to be confident of the final score. LSU also has some sit outs but not at QB.

Purdue 21

LSU 38

There you have it folks: 6 in favor of LSU (including DraftKings) and 1 for Purdue. We all hope Gabi is right but we’ll have fun watching either way.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.