Friday Drankin’: Terre Haute Brewing Company

For the second season in a row we get to feature two different Indiana breweries on Friday Drankin’. Last year we got South Bend and Bloomington. This year we get Terre Haute featured for the first time. There are not a ton of options down there, but Terre Haute Brewing Company is located just a few blocks south of the Indiana State campus and the Hulman Center.

Terre Haute Brewing Company

401 South 9th Street

Terre Haute, Indiana

THBC has a very rich history. They originally opened way back in 1837 and at one time they were one of the largest breweries in the United States. By 1902 they were making over 100,000 barrels of beer a year, so suck it, Budwesier. They were the center of the wild scene that was Terre Haute in the early 20th century. There were betting houses, saloons, and brothels that attracted even famous Chicago gangsters.

Then there was Prohibition. Since this country foolishly listened to the likes of Carrie A. Nation the brewery was eventually shut down in 1928. It was restarted six years later and their flagship, Champagne Velvet, was once again quite popular. That brand was eventually sold in 1958, and in 2012 Upland Brewing (a former brewery here on Friday Drankin’) got he recipe and trademark. The current incarnation of THBC opened in May 2016, and it currently offers several local craft options.

Crossroads Cream Ale - 5.5% ABV - You can’t really go wrong with a good cream ale, especially one with a basketball motif. Brewed using barley, corn, and lightly hopped with magnum hops for a crisp, refreshing every day beer brewed by Hoosiers for Hoosiers.

Americana Lager - 5% ABV - All rise, especially on the weekend of 9/11. Americana Lager is a crisp and refreshing full-flavor beer for all Americans in pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness.

Citragenesis - 5% ABV - This is a solid looking American Pale Wheat. THBC made Citragenesis Wheat Ale with a massive amount of Citra added in the whirlpool, and dry hop for a citrusy–blast of tropical fruit flavors.

Hansel & Gretel - 5.5% ABV - This one was posted on their Twitter page and it was released today. This Roggenbier is characterized by grainy, toasty, spice flavors. The use of Weizen yeast lends vanilla, banana, bubblegum flavors.

Terre Haute Brewing can be found all over the state, so I may have to find some for this weekend since I had Troegg’s last week.