Purdue Takes on Indiana State - Staff Predictions

Jumbo Heroes (0-1):

Look, I’m off to a bad start. 0-1. Literally can’t have a worse record after one game. I really thought Purdue was gonna pull it out at the end of the game but some poor tackling and the inexplicable decision to not run the ball put the game just out of reach. But now we move on.

If you pay attention to the odds for this game, or college football in general, you’ll know that Purdue is a heavy favorite. Right now Purdue is a 34.5 point favorite. Which, listen that’s a lot of points. Like, A LOT of points. Also, if you’re even more curious like I was the over/under on total points in this game is 49.5 so take that for what it’s worth.

I just don’t see a way that Purdue can lose this game. Even if the unthinkable happens and somehow Purdue suffers multiple injuries at key positions I don’t think Indiana State has the dogs to keep up with even the second string Purdue offense and their lackluster offensive performance last week (managing just 17 points in an OT win against North Alabama) shows me that the Purdue defense should be fine. Purdue all the way with lots of rest for the starters.

Purdue 45

Indiana State 10

Travis (1-0):

There is no valid excuse to lose this, and it really shouldn’t be close. It is a game to tune some things up and hopefully realize that running the ball to kill the clock is actually allowed within the rules of football. This needs to be a “King Doerue goes over 100 yards” game, while the defense works on tackling.

Purdue 45

Indiana State 7

Drew (0-1):

Purdue has more talent in it’s third string than Indiana State has in their starting lineup. Purdue by 1,000,000 or more realistically;

Purdue 54

Indiana State 7

Jace (0-1):

This game couldn’t come at a better time for Purdue. After last week’s disappointing loss, they need to iron out some issues and maybe gain a little confidence as well. As should be the norm, Purdue rolls this one. Aidan O’Connell and the offense is going to have a huge first half before the starters are pulled. Boilers run over the trees.

Purdue 56

Indiana State 7

Holmes (1-0):

If Purdue loses tomorrow, Brohm should be fired immediately. This team is supposed to compete for a Big Ten West title, so an FCS team shouldn’t be much of an obstacle...I hope.

Dad joke:

“What did the ISU alum say to his unenthusiastic attack dog?

Sick ‘em more!”

Purdue 38

ISU 13

Kyle (1-0):

This game is bittersweet for me, I was very much looking forward to going to this Purdue Game and rooting on my Boilers, but as well as my former player, Omarion Dixon who was slated to be RB1 or RB2 for the Sycamores. After his accident, I have mostly blanked out on this game

But, it is the Eve of this game, I have to give something.

After last week’s dismissal defensive performance, I think the D gets back on track with some turnovers. The offense stays the course and passes, though I do think CJB will try and establish the run game against an FCS opponent to break some tendencies.

Give me this:

Boilers 49

Sycamores 10

Casey (0-1):

You can hear more of my pick on today’s episode of the Hammer and Rails podcast but overall I agree with everyone else. This is a game that Purdue should easily win. This is a chance for lesser known players to play, find a playmaker or two, and add some depth. Win comfortably.

Purdue 52

Indiana State 13

