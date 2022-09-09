Week 2 Big Ten Preview

Purdue is the lone team in the conference that has not won a game yet, and it doesn’t win this weekend the possibility of an 0-12 unwinfeated season is very real. If we can’t beat Indiana State I have my doubts we’re beating anyone else.

It is a busy week in the conference. For the first time this year all 14 teams are playing, and since there are no conference games that means 14 games around the league.

Arkansas State (1-0) at #3 Ohio State (1-0) Noon, BTN

Ohio State looked really good last week in taking down a top 5 team to start the year. Arkansas State beat Grambling last week 58-3, but I think Ohio State is just a little better than Grambling. Ohio State 52, Arkansas State 13

Western Illinois (0-1) at Minnesota (1-0) Noon, BTN

Minnesota usually has one non-conference game where it kind of sleepwalks to a win or even loses. That won’t be this game, as it is an FCS cupcake. Minnesota 45, Western Illinois 0

Duke (1-0) at Northwestern (1-0) Noon, Fox Sports 1

NERDS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Duke had a 30-0 shutout win over Temple last week. Northwestern had a week off after celebrating Scott Frost Day in Ireland. Under the rules that any game won on international soil means you are now that nation’s national champion, Northwestern is the 2022 Irish National Champion. A win in this one sets the stage for Good Northwestern. Northwestern 20, Duke 17

Ohio (1-0) at Penn State (1-0) Noon, ABC

I am going to be very upset if Ohio ends up beating the team that beat us last week. This is almost a bizarro week 4 preview, as Ohio won a high scoring affair with Florida Atlantic in week 1. Does that mean we should feel okay if Penn State blows out Ohio? Penn State 31, Ohio 10

Washington State (1-0) at #19 Wisconsin (1-0) 3:30pm, FOX

It’s fireball vs. beer in an epic drinking contest. The Badgers cruised to an easy win last week, while Washington State struggled against FCS Idaho in the renewed Battle of the Palouse. If you struggle with Idaho your chances with Wisconsin are not great. Wisconsin 27, Washington State 7

Maryland (1-0) at Charlotte (0-2) 3:30pm, Something called “Stadium”

Charlotte lost at home to FCS William & Mary last week by 17 points. Maryland in a rout. Maryland 49, Charlotte 7

Akron (1-0) at #14 Michigan State (1-0) 4pm, BTN

Akron struggled mightily with an FCS team last week, needing a furious comeback to win in overtime. That is good news for Michigan State facing a second straight week of MACtion. There is always at least one MAC over B1G upset each year, but it won’t be this one. Michigan State 31, Akron 10

Iowa State (1-0) at Iowa (1-0) 4pm, BTN

¡EL ASSICOOOOOOOOOO! Iowa lacks offense. They are nearly completely inert. They punt and punt some more, playing for safeties. They couldn’t even manage a touchdown last week against (an albeit very good) FCS team. This being ¡EL ASSICO!, they might find a way to finish in negative integers for this game. Iowa State 19, Iowa 5

Indiana State (1-0) at Purdue (0-1) 4pm, BTN

There is no valid excuse to lose this, and it really shouldn’t be close. It is a game to tune some things up and hopefully realize that running the ball to kill the clock is actually allowed within the rules of football. This needs to be a “King Doerue goes over 100 yards” game, while the defense works on tackling. Purdue 45, Indiana State 7

Virginia (1-0) at Illinois (1-1) 4pm, ESPNU

Speaking of inert offense, Illinois had every opportunity to finish off Indiana last week, but couldn’t do it. Virginia had a relatively easy win over Richmond. I still think the Illinois defense is good, but the offense is struggling to finish drives. At least they have gotten a few touchdowns this year. Virginia 17, Illinois 13

Wagner (0-1) at Rutgers (1-0) 4pm, BTN

You cannot make me care about this game. Rutgers 55, Wagner 10

Georgia Southern (1-0) at Nebraska (1-1) 7:30pm, Fox Sports 1

Yeah, it was FCS Morgan State, but Georgia Southern rolled up 500+ yards of offense last week and 59 points. Is Nebraska really in a position to take any opponent for granted when they were tied deep into the second half with North Dakota? I almost want to call for the upset here, especially if it comes on Nebraska doing something really stupid. Nebraska 30, Georgia Southern 27

Hawaii (0-2) at Michigan (1-0) 8pm, BTN

Hawaii is not good. They have given up 112 points in two games to Vanderbilt and Western Kentucky. Michigan is better. Michigan 59, Hawaii 14

Idaho (0-1) at Indiana (1-0)

Another tempting upset pick. Idaho got blown out by a really bad IU team last year, but they were feisty last week in a 24-17 loss to Washington State that came down to the end. It is a long road trip for them, but if you believe Washington State is a better team than Indiana this could stay interesting. Indiana 27, Idaho 17