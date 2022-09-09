Will Purdue Recover and Take Down Indiana State?

Apologies for being a bit late on this one but Casey was too upset following the death of the Queen. In all honesty it was because Casey was traveling for work so we had to find a time to cobble this one together.

We start off the episode by giving you a little bit of info on Purdue basketball’s latest commitment. You can read more about him here from Jace. He comes from a family that knows a thing or two about basketball with his mother playing for Illinois and being an All-Big Ten player. His aunt you might have heard of is Tamika Catchings. So, you love to see it. He’s just going into his junior year so plenty of time to grow and build his talent.

Finally, we take a look at the game against Indiana State. Let’s hope that this one is boring and nothing of any consequence happens. Purdue needs a game where they can just come out of it with a convincing win and no injuries. For me, less so for Casey, the theme of the day is don’t get injured. Play a smart game, take them seriously, and walk out 100% healthy. Casey and I go on the record and give our score predictions for the game. Take a listen!