2022-23 Purdue Men’s Basketball Schedule Released

Last year was supposed to be Purdue’s 25th Big Ten championship in men’s basketball, but it came up one play short. The last time that happened Purdue came back the next year and won the league before coming just short of a Final Four. Hopefully history can repeat itself this year, as a largely new squad will go for that 25th title after Purdue had mostly the same team for two straight seasons. Today the path to the 25th title was laid out, as the Big Ten released its 20 game conference schedule.

December 4 - Minnesota

December 10 - at Nebraska

January 2 - Rutgers

January 5 - at Ohio State

January 8 - vs. Penn State (at the famous Palestra in Philadelphia)

January 13 - Nebraska

January 16 - at Michigan State

January 19 - at Minnesota

January 22 - Maryland

January 26 - at Michigan

January 29 - Michigan State

February 1 - Penn State

February 4 - at Indiana

February 9 - Iowa

February 12 - at Northwestern

February 16 at Maryland

February 19 - Ohio State

February 25 - Indiana

March 2 - at Wisconsin

March 5 - Illinois

I have to say that this is a very favorable schedule for Purdue. Getting Penn State, Nebraska, and Minnesota twice each when they were the three bottom teams in the league last year is excellent. Maryland and Indiana also finished with losing records in conference play last year, but Indiana did beat Purdue in Bloomington. having to go to Wisconsin isn’t great, but the Badgers do lose quite a bit. At Michigan is a likely loss because that place has been a house of horrors of late for Purdue.

The potential is there for a good start, too. Purdue absolutely has to win its two December games, and honestly it should. Rutgers for the home game sans Paint Crew is better htan a lot of other opponents. A trip to Philadelphia to play Penn State in the famed Palestra could give us the rare “home” game on the road as East Coast alums head to Philly. Last year’s title dreams were torpedoed by a slow start in league play. This year Purdue needs to be no worse than 4-2 when it heads to Michigan State, and no worse than 6-3 when it goes to Michigan.

Overall, the goal is the same as every year: a top 4 finish (something Matt Painter has done in 7 of the last 8 years) and a lock NCAA berth. Purdue has also defended home court every year except 2020 extremely well, as it only lost one conference game at home in 2015 (Maryland), 2016 (Iowa), 2017 (Minnesota), 2018 (Ohio State), 2021 (Michigan) and 2022 (Wisconsin). It was undefeated at home in 2019, so if you throw out the 2020 season Purdue is an impressive 63-6 at home in Big Ten play during the 14-team conference era.

Go 9-1 at home and 6-4 on the road and we’re right there for the title. Purdue should be favored to win at Nebraska, Penn State, Minnesota, and Northwestern, too.