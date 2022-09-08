Behind the Rails: Season 2, Episode 1- Penn State Recap

Yes, Behind the Rails with Kory Sheets is back for another season! We got a bit of a late start this year, as Kory welcomed his second child into the world in the last few weeks, but we’re back and ready to discuss football each week. This week we discuss the Penn State loss and then look ahead to Indiana State in week 2. Among the topics:

Purdue has to tackle better, as it cost the Boilers the game.

Ball security, especially late in a half.

Run. The. Ball.

Kory previously had a big day against Indiana State, but lamented a mistake as one of his larger memories.

Do you really not look past an opponent like the Sycamores where you are heavily favored.

It is good to be back. We will try to post two episodes per week going forward, but be sure to listen and subscribe. Enjoy!