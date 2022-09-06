 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football Rankings September 6: Purdue Still Receiving Votes

Someone still believes!

By Travis Miller
Penn State v Purdue Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Maybe we really are a good team still.

Purdue may have lost its opener Thursday night, but it was a back and forth game with seven total lead changes and it wasn’t decided until the final minute. That was enough for someone out there to still believe, as even with a loss Purdue received a single vote in this week’s AP Poll.

  1. Alabama (44) 1,552
  2. Georgia (17) 1.511
  3. Ohio State (2) 1,471
  4. Michigan 1,299
  5. Clemson 1,280
  6. Texas A&M 1,241
  7. Oklahoma 1,130
  8. Notre Dame 1,085
  9. Baylor 1,057
  10. USC 898
  11. Oklahoma State 818
  12. Florida 763
  13. Utah 717
  14. Michigan State 690
  15. Miami (FL) 679
  16. Arkansas 678
  17. Pittsburgh 535
  18. North Carolina State 513
  19. Wisconsin 476
  20. Kentucky 373
  21. BYU 266
  22. Ole Miss 254
  23. Wake Forest 246
  24. Tennessee 194
  25. Houston 143

Others receiving votes:

Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, Fresno State 22, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1

If Purdue simply beats the teams on the schedule that are not receiving votes it goes 9-3, and I think anyone would take that. Here is the coaches poll:

  1. Alabama (57) 1,615
  2. Georgia (6) 1,542
  3. Ohio State (2) 1,520
  4. Clemson 1,380
  5. Michigan 1,333
  6. Texas A&M 1,268
  7. Oklahoma 1,160
  8. Baylor 1,103
  9. Notre Dame 1,077
  10. Oklahoma State 938
  11. Michigan State 860
  12. USC 849
  13. North Carolina State 642
  14. Pittsburgh 624
  15. Utah 605
  16. Miami (FL) 591
  17. Arkansas 554
  18. Wisconsin 495
  19. Florida 469
  20. Kentucky 421
  21. Wake Forest 353
  22. Texas 351
  23. Ole Miss 292
  24. Oregon 206
  25. BYU 170

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 143, Penn State 138, Houston 137, Cincinnati 61, Iowa 44, Mississippi State 34, Florida State 33, UCF 23, Fresno State 21, Air Force 18, Auburn 15, TCU 7, South Carolina 6, UCLA 6, Utah State 5, Minnesota 5, Syracuse 4, Oregon State 3, Texas Tech 1, Louisiana 1, North Carolina 1, Northwestern 1

