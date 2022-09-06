College Football Rankings September 6: Purdue Still Receiving Votes

Maybe we really are a good team still.

Purdue may have lost its opener Thursday night, but it was a back and forth game with seven total lead changes and it wasn’t decided until the final minute. That was enough for someone out there to still believe, as even with a loss Purdue received a single vote in this week’s AP Poll.

If Purdue simply beats the teams on the schedule that are not receiving votes it goes 9-3, and I think anyone would take that. Here is the coaches poll:

