 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Purdue vs. Indiana State: Preview & How To Watch

Purdue has a golden opportunity to gain confidence this Saturday

By dubjell6
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: Journal-Courier Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a disappointing loss to Penn State to open the season, Purdue is getting a “tune up” game this week. The Boilermakers are hosting FCS opponent, Indiana State at Ross-Ade Stadium. Last week, the Sycamores won their season opener against North Alabama by a score of 17-14 in overtime.

This should be a golden opportunity for the Boilermakers to get past the gut wrenching loss to Penn State and work on some things they struggled with last week. Jeff Brohm will iron out some of the kinks that this team is trying to fix, maybe even himself a little bit. With some injuries coming out of last week too, this also gives the Boilermakers an opportunity to get healthy before a trip up to Syracuse the following week. Expect Aidan O’Connell and the offense to have a huge first half before the starters are pulled and we see some of the young guys get snaps in the second half.

Purdue should win this game handily, and although there is not a line currently, the Boilermakers will likely be favored by almost 30 points come Saturday afternoon. Crazier things have happened, but I just do not see a scenario in which Purdue trips up on Saturday.

GameDay Vitals

Opponent Indiana State Sycamores
Opponent Indiana State Sycamores
Stadium Ross-Ade Stadium
Capacity 57,236
Surface Grass
Mascot Sycamore Sam, described as a "woodland creature" since they are Trees.
Tickets $17 on Stubhub
Kickoff Time 4:00 pm EST
TV BTN
Online Streaming BTN
Satellite Radio Sirius XM Channel 196
Odds No Line Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
All-Time Series Purdue leads 5-0
Last Purdue Win 38-14 at Purdue on 9/12/2015
Last Indiana State Win None
SB Nation Blog Representation Sycamore Pride
Weather Forecast 81 degrees, isolated storms
2021 Indiana State Postseason None
Coach Curt Mallory (18-28 in 5th season)
Is the H&R Staff Attending? Yes, T-Mill & Jace

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...