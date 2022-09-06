Purdue vs. Indiana State: Preview & How To Watch

After a disappointing loss to Penn State to open the season, Purdue is getting a “tune up” game this week. The Boilermakers are hosting FCS opponent, Indiana State at Ross-Ade Stadium. Last week, the Sycamores won their season opener against North Alabama by a score of 17-14 in overtime.

This should be a golden opportunity for the Boilermakers to get past the gut wrenching loss to Penn State and work on some things they struggled with last week. Jeff Brohm will iron out some of the kinks that this team is trying to fix, maybe even himself a little bit. With some injuries coming out of last week too, this also gives the Boilermakers an opportunity to get healthy before a trip up to Syracuse the following week. Expect Aidan O’Connell and the offense to have a huge first half before the starters are pulled and we see some of the young guys get snaps in the second half.

Purdue should win this game handily, and although there is not a line currently, the Boilermakers will likely be favored by almost 30 points come Saturday afternoon. Crazier things have happened, but I just do not see a scenario in which Purdue trips up on Saturday.