Purdue vs Indiana State - Depth Charts!

Offense:

QB:

Aidan O’Connell - Grad Austin Burton - Grad

RB:

King Doerue - Senior Dylan Downing - JR

WR:

Charlie Jones - 5th year Collin Sullivan - SO

WR:

Broc Thompson - Senior Elijan Canion - JR

Slot:

Tyrone Tracy Jr - 5th Year TJ Sheffield - JR

TE:

Payne Durham - Senior Paul Piferi - JR

LT:

Eric Miller - 5th year Mahamane Moussa - FR

LG:

Spencer Holstege - JR Sione Finau - JR

C:

Gus Hartwig - JR Spencer Holstege - JR

RG:

Marcus Mbow - RS FR Jared Byczinki - SO

RT:

Cam Craig - JR Daniel Johnson - 5th year

There is not a ton of movement here, but Rice and Yaseen are injured, again. Canion slides into the 2 deep as well as Sullivan. Both are very good back ups. More Chuck Sizzle is on deck for the week, Doerue was lead back last week and should be again this week.

Defense:

DE:

Jack Sullivan - 5th year Joe Anderson - JR

Rush End:

Kydran Jenkins - SO Scotty Humpich - 5th year

Nose:

Lawrence Johnson - SR Cole Brevard - SO

Tackle:

Branson Deen SR Prince James Boyd Jr - JR

LB:

OC Brothers - JR Semisi Fakasiieki - 7th (!) Year

LB:

Kieren Douglas - Grad Clyde Washington - JR

Nickel:

Jalen Graham - SR Reesse Taylor - SR

CB:

Cory Trice Jr - SR Tee Denson - SO

CB:

Jamari Brown - 5th year Reese Taylor - SR

S:

Chris Jefferson - Grad Sanoussi Kane - JR

S:

Cam Allen - SR Sanoussi Kane - JR

Defense missed a lot of tackles. Don’t be surprised if you see some new pieces out there this week to address that problem. I do not have any changes though.