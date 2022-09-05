Indiana State (1-0) at Purdue (0-1) Game Center

It was a frustrating week one for Purdue, as the Boilers let one get away at home. Even worse, it was a conference loss, so before the season really gets going in earnest we’re already down in the standings. There is plenty of time to make up for it though, and the next three weeks are key for preparing for that.

First up is the Indiana State Sycamores. It is Purdue’s first FCS opponent in six years. the last game against the FCS was a win over Eastern Kentucky to start the 2016 season. Purdue has also never lost to an FCS team since the division was created and the last loss to a non-Division I team was November 4th, 1922 to Wabash College.

This should be an easier week for Purdue and a chance to tune things up before a trip to Syracuse. If not, the rest of the season will be disastrous.