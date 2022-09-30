Friday Drankin’: Urban Growler Brewing Co.

The Twin Cities means there is twice as much beer, right? Well, since Minneapolis is a major city there are tons of options for libations if you’re headed to tomorrow’s game. As an opponent who is on the schedule each year we have done Surly Brewing and Day Block, but there are a number of other choices in down near the stadium.

Urban Growler Brewing Company

2325 Endicott St.

St. Paul, MN 55114

We’re all about equality here at Hammer & Rails, and we’re happy to feature the first woman-owned microbrewery in the state of Minnesota. In 2014 Deb Loch and Jill Pavlak came together to start the brewery. They now have a beautiful looking taproom and beer garden in St. Paul roughly two miles east of Huntington Bank Stadium. The beer sounds excellent, as well.

Cowbell Cream Ale - 5.2% ABV, 20 IBU - A “transitional beer” that may just lure the American light lager fans into the world of craft beer. Our cream ale is light gold in color and low in bitterness; the specialty malt and flaked maize add complexity to this smooth thirst quencher. A “lawnmower” beer that will leave you wanting more - No worries, just yell “I need more Cowbell!”

Urban Oasis Blonde Ale - 5.6% ABV, 16 IBU - This blonde ale is velvety smooth, crisp, & clean with slight fruit aromas. Oats are added during the mash which provides a velvety mouthfeel that puts the “ooh” in smooth.

Vanilla Latte Blonde Ale - 5.6% ABV, 15 IBU - A smooth Blonde Ale infused with vanilla and a special blend of light espresso roasts from St. Paul’s own TrueStone coffee roasters. Lactose adds a creamy subtle sweetness.

Thrills for Pils - 5.6% ABV, 32 IBU - Straightforward Pilsner that is perfect for all seasons. Floral, crisp, and refreshing- we used German grown Hallertauer Mittelfrüh and Tettnanger hops that present a noble hop aroma with herbal and earthy overtones.