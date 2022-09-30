Week 5 Big Ten Preview

For the first time this season we get a full slate of conference games. Michigan at Iowa is the highlight, but Michigan State-Maryland and Indiana-Nebraska are very interesting. Let’s get in to the schedule this week.

Purdue (2-2, 0-1) at #21 Minnesota (4-0, 1-0) Noon, ESPN2

I am 4-0 in this space so far this year, so y’all should always listen to me for betting advice. Actually, don’t. I do not want to be responsible for financial ruin. Minnesota has been really good so far. Sure, they usually have an early stumble under PJ, but haven’t had that so far. They are now my pick to win the Big Ten West, and I think it will not be close. I also think AOC doesn’t play, making this an even bigger task for Purdue. The strong Gopher defense sits on Purdue’s head and Mo Ibrahim wears us down. Minnesota 30, Purdue 10

#4 Michigan (4-0, 1-0) at Iowa (3-1, 1-0) B1G NUDE SATURDAY, FOX

Can Iowa slow down a Michigan offense that has been incredible? Their best chance is to work some Kinnick magic and drag them into a good, old fashioned punt-off. The Hawkeyes hve a grand total of five offensive touchdowns through four games. Still, that defense has been good enough that they are close to being unbeaten. They will do their best to make this completely unwatchable. Michigan 27, Iowa 10

Illinois (3-1, 0-1) at Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1) Noon, BTN

Is Wisconsin in trouble? Is Chase Brown one of the best running backs in the country? Illinois is Iowa with a bit more offense, while Wisconsin has not looked good for two consecutive weeks. Graham Mertz is struggling, but they still have Braelon Allen to fall back on. This should be a more exciting defensive-oriented game. Illinois 17, Wisconsin 13

Rutgers (3-1, 0-1) at #3 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0) 3:30pm, BTN

Ohio State is a buzz saw right now and really should not be challenged until the Michigan game. Rutgers is coming off of a game where they gave up multiple defensive touchdowns to Iowa. They even gave up <gasp> offensive touchdowns. Ohio State can do a lot more. Ohio State 56, Rutgers 20

Northwestern (1-3, 1-0) at #11 Penn State (4-0, 1-0) 3:30pm, ESPN

Northwestern is real bad. There is no way they should be able to beat Penn State at home, and I will be mad if they do because Purdue couldn’t do it. Penn State 31, Northwestern 7

Michigan State (2-2, 0-1) at Maryland (3-1, 0-1) 3:30pm, Fox Sports 1

Michigan State is an absolute mess defensively and Maryland might be pretty good. They have a solid offense behind Taulia Tagovailoa and they hung with a very good Michigan team last week. Michigan State did virtually nothing against Minnesota. Maryland 24, Michigan State 17

Indiana (3-1, 1-0) at Nebraska (1-3, 0-1) 7:30pm, BTN

You have an Indiana team that is terrible until the fourth quarter against a Nebraska team that is just terrible and may have checked out on its season. An Indiana win here means Nebraska could go 1-11, because they are a complete mess. Indiana is not good, but the schedule is favorable to sneak into a bowl game. Indiana 23, Nebraska 16