Behind the Rails Season 2, Episode 5: FAU Recap

We’re a little bit late this week, but Kory and I were finally able to connect to talk about Purdue’s 28-26 win over Florida Atlantic this past Saturday. As always, Kory had some great thoughts:

What did Kory think about Dylan Downing and his first 100 yard rushing game at Purdue.

How did he rate the defense that was able to make some plays, but also struggled to close things out?

How did Austin Burton’s first start go and how does that bode well if he has to start in Minneapolis?

How did Kory like playing at Minnesota during his career?

What did Kory say in 2008 after playing Oregon that made Coach Tiller stop him from talking to the media?

What are some of the early thoughts on returning to conference play?

It is a podcast with a little bit of everything this week, but we are happy that we at least get to talk about a win.