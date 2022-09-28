Behind the Rails Season 2, Episode 5: FAU Recap

We’re a little bit late this week, but Kory and I were finally able to connect to talk about Purdue’s 28-26 win over Florida Atlantic this past Saturday. As always, Kory had some great thoughts:
- What did Kory think about Dylan Downing and his first 100 yard rushing game at Purdue.
- How did he rate the defense that was able to make some plays, but also struggled to close things out?
- How did Austin Burton’s first start go and how does that bode well if he has to start in Minneapolis?
- How did Kory like playing at Minnesota during his career?
- What did Kory say in 2008 after playing Oregon that made Coach Tiller stop him from talking to the media?
- What are some of the early thoughts on returning to conference play?
It is a podcast with a little bit of everything this week, but we are happy that we at least get to talk about a win.
Loading comments...