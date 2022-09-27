Purdue vs. Minnesota: Odds & How To Watch

Since both Jeff Brohm and PJ Fleck came to the Big Ten in 2017, the Minnesota head coach has had Purdue’s number. Jeff Brohm is just 1-4 against the Golden Gophers, with the lone victory coming in each of their debut seasons.

Unfortunately for Purdue, this Minnesota team looks like one of the better squads they’ve had during that time frame as well. Coming off of a lackluster win over Florida Atlantic, the Boilermakers are in an odd place. Aidan O’Connell’s status remains a question and Purdue has other injury questions scattered around the roster.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Purdue as a 12-point underdog at the time of this writing. If Aidan O’Connell remains out, it is tough to see a scenario in which the Boilermakers can cover that. However, if Purdue’s star quarterback ends up playing, you should jump all over the line that figures to move even more between now and Saturday afternoon.

A few more things to consider when betting this game; Purdue has covered the spread just once this season, while Minnesota has done so in every game they’ve played. Minnesota has also been favored in all four of their games, making them 4-0 as the favorite. Purdue on the other hand is 2-0 when they are the favorite (Indiana State and Florida Atlantic) and 0-2 when they are the underdog (Penn State and Syracuse).

There are many reasons to believe you should stay away from this game in a betting sense if you are a Purdue fan. That just means you can sit back and enjoy the game (maybe), and here is how you do so:

GameDay Vitals Opponent #21 Minnesota Golden Gophers Opponent #21 Minnesota Golden Gophers Stadium Huntington Bank Stadium Capacity 50,805 Surface Prescription Athletic Turf Mascot Goldie the Gopher Tickets $67 on Stubhub Kickoff Time Noon EST TV ESPN2 Online Streaming ESPN2 Satellite Radio Sirius XM Channel 196 Odds Minnesota -10 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. All-Time Series Minnesota leads 41-33-3 (have won 8 of last 9) Last Purdue Win 31-17 at Purdue on 10/7/2017 Last Minnesota Win 20-13 at Purdue on 10/2/2021 SB Nation Blog Representation The Daily Gopher Weather Forecast Partly Cloudy, 71 degrees 2021 Minnesota Postseason Beat West Virginia 18-6 in Guaranteed Rate Bowl Coach PJ Fleck (39-23 in 6th year at Minnesota, 69-45 overall) Is the H&R Staff Attending? No

