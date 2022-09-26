Purdue (2-2, 0-1) at #21 Minnesota (4-0, 1-0) Game Center

There are a lot of question for Purdue heading back into conference play, the largest of which is the health of quarterback Aidan O’Connell. AOC has been one of the best in the nation at his position so far this year, but he missed last week’s game against Florida Atlantic and he is questionable for this week.

It is also an elimination game for Purdue’s Big Ten West hopes. The Penn State loss sucked, but Minnesota appears to be the class of the division and if Purdue loses, the divisional dreams are basically dead at 0-2 plus having lost the tiebreaker.

That makes this one a big one. A Purdue win erases the slow start to the year and puts the season’s goals back in play. A loss makes the final seven games a search for four more wins to reach a bowl game.

Find a way to get it done, boys.