Purdue 28, Florida Atlantic 26: In Tweets

It is safe to say that Purdue fans are not satisfied with a two-point win over Florida Atlantic. There were too many big plays given up yet again and no pass rush. The offense floundered too often with Austin burton directing the show. There was a missed field goal and LaJohntay Wester made too many plays for the Owls. In the end, the defense made enough plays late to get the win and reverse Purdue’s trend of losing close games in the final minute, but it was hardly inspiring.

It is still a win though. At the end of the day, Purdue scored more points than the other team. This was the type of game Danny Hope and Darrell Hazell would have lost. In fact, Jeff Brohm has even lost these types of games to Eastern Michigan in 2018 and Nevada and 2019. As Purdue fans we should never discount any win, and this was at least a win.

Here is In Tweets:

Dear BTN, Purdue fans do not want to relive the close losses. Thank you very much. — Mjolnir and Rails (@Holmes_y_Rails) September 25, 2022

A 23-yard run on first down?



Say what now? — Kyle Charters (@KyleCharters79) September 25, 2022

I’m watching the game… and I’m just not into it. Sloppy. Blah. Entertain me. At least entertain me. — Peter Schwartz (@PeterSchwartzL) September 25, 2022

Not since Joe the Show have we seen such a punt. — Ginger with sausage finger(s) (@BSchmidt9) September 25, 2022

Now about that defense… — Steve Miller (@thermal_event) September 25, 2022

My analysis says Burton should have more TD drives. https://t.co/Z7gZah2gxC — Juan More Tweet (@Air_Force_Juan) September 25, 2022

Sorry, guys, I left to get dinner with the wife after the first Chuck Sizzle TD, we got home just in time for the second Chick Sizzle TD, we’re in for the night so relax — Kurt Schnippel (@KurtSchnippel) September 25, 2022

.@DHSgov I'm turning to the Iowa-Rutgers game — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) September 25, 2022

Hold on. We might win. Here's a gift. — Tasos Kaiafas (@sfboiler) September 25, 2022

Who ever could have guessed that that drive-preserving personal foul flag would turn out to be problematic? — Brian Neubert — GoldandBlack.com (@brianneubert) September 25, 2022

Everything is lined up for a last second L — Squonk (@Squonk_Tear) September 25, 2022

Night not ruined! — Derek Schultz (@Schultz975) September 25, 2022

Why wouldn’t they get it to wester. Thank goodness for their coaching. — Mark Bedics (@bedics) September 25, 2022

FAU hat has been collected. 43rd unique school has been attached to the BMS. .



Fourth Straight New Hat Game victory - all four of them in Black Helmets too for the record. https://t.co/kjDH0M7IC5 — Boiler Uniforms (@BoilerUniforms) September 25, 2022