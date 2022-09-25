 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Purdue 28, Florida Atlantic 26: In Tweets

It was an up and down night on Twitter as we watched homecoming.

By Travis Miller
Florida Atlantic v Purdue Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

It is safe to say that Purdue fans are not satisfied with a two-point win over Florida Atlantic. There were too many big plays given up yet again and no pass rush. The offense floundered too often with Austin burton directing the show. There was a missed field goal and LaJohntay Wester made too many plays for the Owls. In the end, the defense made enough plays late to get the win and reverse Purdue’s trend of losing close games in the final minute, but it was hardly inspiring.

It is still a win though. At the end of the day, Purdue scored more points than the other team. This was the type of game Danny Hope and Darrell Hazell would have lost. In fact, Jeff Brohm has even lost these types of games to Eastern Michigan in 2018 and Nevada and 2019. As Purdue fans we should never discount any win, and this was at least a win.

Here is In Tweets:

