Florida Atlantic at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

It’s time for the get right game.

Purdue is playing at home, under the lights, against a Group of Five team that has a bad pass defense. It starts back in conference play next week with likely our toughest remaining league game in Minnesota. Tonight is a game where Purdue needs to take care of business. We need fewer penalties, better tackling, and hopefully at least a modicum of a running game (though that is likely wishful thinking at this point.

As I have said all week, Florida Atlantic is a good test. They have a lot of Power transfers from the likes of Tennessee, Auburn, Miami, and Florida State. They have an experienced quarterback and they can make some plays on offense. It is a great team to get a final tune-up before what could be the most important game of the season next week in Minneapolis.

And we definitely have things to work on.