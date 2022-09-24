Florida Atlantic at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

It’s time for the get right game.
Purdue is playing at home, under the lights, against a Group of Five team that has a bad pass defense. It starts back in conference play next week with likely our toughest remaining league game in Minnesota. Tonight is a game where Purdue needs to take care of business. We need fewer penalties, better tackling, and hopefully at least a modicum of a running game (though that is likely wishful thinking at this point.
As I have said all week, Florida Atlantic is a good test. They have a lot of Power transfers from the likes of Tennessee, Auburn, Miami, and Florida State. They have an experienced quarterback and they can make some plays on offense. It is a great team to get a final tune-up before what could be the most important game of the season next week in Minneapolis.
And we definitely have things to work on.
GameDay Vitals
|Opponent
|Florida Atlantic Owls (2-2)
|Stadium
|Ross-Ade Stadium
|Capacity
|57,236
|Surface
|Prescription Athletic Turf
|Mascot
|Owlsley and Hoot, Two Owls
|Tickets
|$26 on Stubhub
|Kickoff Time
|7:30pm EST
|TV
|BTN
|Online Streaming
|BTN
|Satellite Radio
|Sirius XM Channel 196
|Odds
|Purdue -19.5 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
|All-Time Series
|First Meeting
|Last Purdue Win
|None
|Last Florida Atlantic Win
|None
|SB Nation Blog Representation
|The Owl's Nest
|Weather Forecast
|Partly Cloudy, 75 degrees. 24% chance of rain
|2021 Florida Atlantic Postseason
|None
|Coach
|Willie Taggart (12-13 in third year at FAU, 68-75 overall)
|Is the H&R Staff Attending?
|Yes, T-Mill, Jace
