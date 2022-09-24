 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida Atlantic at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

Homecoming night!

By Travis Miller
It’s time for the get right game.

Purdue is playing at home, under the lights, against a Group of Five team that has a bad pass defense. It starts back in conference play next week with likely our toughest remaining league game in Minnesota. Tonight is a game where Purdue needs to take care of business. We need fewer penalties, better tackling, and hopefully at least a modicum of a running game (though that is likely wishful thinking at this point.

As I have said all week, Florida Atlantic is a good test. They have a lot of Power transfers from the likes of Tennessee, Auburn, Miami, and Florida State. They have an experienced quarterback and they can make some plays on offense. It is a great team to get a final tune-up before what could be the most important game of the season next week in Minneapolis.

And we definitely have things to work on.

GameDay Vitals

Opponent Florida Atlantic Owls (2-2)
Stadium Ross-Ade Stadium
Capacity 57,236
Surface Prescription Athletic Turf
Mascot Owlsley and Hoot, Two Owls
Tickets $26 on Stubhub
Kickoff Time 7:30pm EST
TV BTN
Online Streaming BTN
Satellite Radio Sirius XM Channel 196
Odds Purdue -19.5 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
All-Time Series First Meeting
Last Purdue Win None
Last Florida Atlantic Win None
SB Nation Blog Representation The Owl's Nest
Weather Forecast Partly Cloudy, 75 degrees. 24% chance of rain
2021 Florida Atlantic Postseason None
Coach Willie Taggart (12-13 in third year at FAU, 68-75 overall)
Is the H&R Staff Attending? Yes, T-Mill, Jace

