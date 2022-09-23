Purdue vs. FAU Staff Predictions

Jumbo Heroes (1-2):

Much like Purdue I am sitting at 1-2 on the season but hey, I’m just a couple good breaks from turning this 1-2 into 3-0 and ya know what, I’ll take that I guess. To paraphrase Ted Lasso, much like my favorite sweatshirt from college the choices I’ve made on these picks, I can’t get back. I’ve made them, I need to own them and move on.

I got a DM yesterday evening from a person I went to Purdue with who knows a bit about the comings and goings within the Purdue Athletics Department and he informed me that AOC was reportedly out for the game. Right away I was shocked. It couldn’t be true could it? But, before you know it this morning multiple other sources confirm that AOC is a game time decision. So what now for this Purdue team? Austin Burton seems like the likely candidate to start but he’s only started one game in his career and that was at UCLA. We’ve seen him on the field for Purdue in the past but never in this capacity. Never as QB1. Will he be up to the task? I know it’s FAU but nothing is a gimme. Also, how long will AOC be out (if he is in fact out)?

Vegas and Draft Kings seemed to have noticed this change as Purdue now sits at a 16.5 point favorite per their current odds. Still seems like everyone is chalking this up as a Purdue win and I tend to agree. If you listened to the latest podcast you know I’m not too afraid of FAU but this AOC business does change things a bit. Unfortunately, I’ve already gone on the record with my score and so in order to be gentlemanly to Casey and the podcast I’m keeping the score the same though I don’t think Purdue will score this much with AOC (possibly) out. I’ve also got Charlie Jones AKA Chuck Sizzle with 12 catches for 157 yards and 2 TDs.

Purdue 49

FAU 13

Kyle (2-1):

Purdue offense will be far too much for a leaky FAU secondary. AOC may have his best game of the year against the Owls. Purdue’s defense will allow a couple big plays, but, for the most party, will be stingy and get the job done.

Purdue 45

FAU 17

Travis (3-0):

Purdue has a great passing game. Florida Atlantic has a lousy pass defense. The Owls have an offense that can do some things and an experienced quarterback, which is usually the first ingredient to an upset, but I think the Purdue passing game is just operating too well right now. This game is close for a half before the Boilers pull away.

Purdue 45

Florida Atlantic 21

Drew (1-2):

Purdue shouldn’t struggle with this FAU team but don’t overlook them. They’re not great on defense (gave up 41 to Ohio) but FAU quarterback N’Kosi Perry is a former 4* talent that transfered in from Miami after playing a good bit. He’s experienced and won’t be intimidated by playing on the road. He’s 6th in the NCAA in passing yards (987) and 4th in touchdowns (10). He’s only thrown 2 picks. He’s not the most efficient QB but he’s explosive. If Purdue decides to take the first 3 quarters off on offense again this week. They will get best. That said, I don’t think that’s going to happen. Purdue comes out got early, Perry throws at least one pick trying to keep up in a shootout and Purdue pulls away.

Purdue 47

FAU 24

Jace (2-1):

Similar to the Indiana State game, I think Purdue is going to take out a frustrating loss the previous week on Florida Atlantic. The Boilermakers just gave the game up at Syracuse and should be hungry for redemption. Florida Atlantic shouldn’t be totally overlooked, but this should not be much of game. I see O’Connell and Jones continuing their strong connect to dominate the Owls.

Purdue 45

Florida Atlantic 17

Holmes (2-1):

No pick received.

Casey (1-2):

Just like Ledman said, we heard the AOC news after the podcast but I’m nothing if not compliant with being a gentleman so I’ll keep my score also. Listen to my logic on the latest podcast. Charlies Jones goes for 142 yards on 7 catches with 2 TDs.

Purdue 42

FAU 17

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.