Week 4 Big Ten Preview

Apparently, the league got underway last night. Illinois hosted Chattanooga in their FCS game and won easily. The defense gave up only gave up 142 of offense and seven first downs as the Illini won easily 31-0 in Champaign. Everyone else plays on Saturday, which is the last major non-conference weekend for the league.

Also, we’re saved from having to watch Nebraska this week.

Maryland (3-0, 0-0) at #4 Michigan (3-0, 0-0) Noon, FOX

It is the first major test for both teams. Maryland is at 3-0 against a mostly weak slate (though SMU was a challenge). Michigan has basically played Sisters of the Poor and Blind, winning their first three games by a combined 166-17 score. Maryland will be a tougher out, especially because Taulia Tagovailoa is pretty good, but I expect Michigan to pull away. Michigan 45, Maryland 24

Central Michigan (1-2) at #14 Penn State (3-0) Noon, BTN

It turns out that Penn State is really good. Does that mean Purdue, and by extension Syracuse, are good? The Nittany Lions have been cruising since their win in West Lafayette. I don’t expect them to be pushed too hard by a Central Michigan team that lost to South Alabama, but the Chips did put up some points against Oklahoma State. Penn State 38, Central Michigan 14

Minnesota (3-0, 0-0) at Michigan State (2-1, 0-0) 3:30pm, BTN

This one is a pretty good game and one to keep an eye on if you’re a Purdue fan. Minnesota is my pick to win the West unless we can spring an upset in Minneapolis. That game is pretty much a must-win right now if we want to win the division, and the Gophers have looked awfully good. They have outscored opponents 149-17, and Michigan State looked like poo last week at Washington. Minnesota 31, Michigan State 21

Indiana (3-0) at Cincinnati (2-1) 3:30pm, ESPN2

Indiana could easily be 0-3, as they have been awful in the first halves of games so far, but they sit at 3-0 and halfway to bowl eligibility. Win this one and they probably will make a bowl game, which is a great turnaround after last year’s disaster. Cincy lost at Arkansas, but has looked pretty good otherwise. Cincinnati 27, Indiana 20

Iowa (2-1) at Rutgers (3-0) 7pm, Fox Sports 1

Iowa actually had a pulse offensively last week. Sure, it was against a Nevada team that lacked a defense, but the Hawkeyes got “points”. Like Indiana, Rutgers is looking for a win in this one as an underdog so they can contemplate bowl eligibility. Somehow the Hawkeyes are an 8 point favorite, but can they even score 8 points against a Power 5 team? Iowa 6, Rutgers 3

Wisconsin (2-1, 0-0) at #3 Ohio State (3-0, 0-0) 7:30pm, ABC

If Purdue is going to win the West it is going to need to win at Minnesota and get a couple conference losses onto Wisconsin’s ledger. This is a good week for that. The Badgers struggled against Washington State in a loss and now they are tasked with winning on the road at one of the best teams in the country so far. Ohio State 38, Wisconsin 21

Miami (OH) (1-2) at Northwestern (1-2) 730pm, BTN

If the MAC is going to get its annual Big Ten pelt it is in this game, because Northwestern is baaaaaaaaad. Miami 20, Northwestern 17

Purdue has a great passing game. Florida Atlantic has a lousy pass defense. The Owls have an offense that can do some things and an experienced quarterback, which is usually the first ingredient to an upset, but I think the Purdue passing game is just operating too well right now. This game is close for a half before the Boilers pull away. Purdue 45, Florida Atlantic 21