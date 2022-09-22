BTN Releases 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Schedule

As we get closer to basketball season we’re getting more and more information, and that includes some tip times and TV networks. Today the conference announced the majority of all games across the league, as the Big Ten Network portion of the schedule is out. Here are the games
where Purdue is on BTN:
UPDATE: We now have the ESPN, CBS, and FOX games.
November 8 vs. Milwaukee 6:30pm BTN
November 11 vs. Austin Peay 7pm BTN
November 15 vs. Marquette 8:30pm Fox Sports 1
November 24 vs. West Virginia (Phil Knight Legacy, Portland, OR) 10pm ESPN2
November 25 vs. Gonzaga or Portland State (Phil Knight Legacy, Portland, OR)
November 27 vs. TBD (Phil Knight Legacy, Portland, OR)
November 30 at Florida State TBD
December 4 vs. Minnesota 5pm BTN
December 7 vs. Hofstra 7pm the annual “Everyone bitches about it being on BTN+ as we win by 25+” game.
December 10 at Nebraska 2:15pm
December 17 vs. Davidson (Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis) 6:15pm BTN
December 21 vs. New Orleans 9pm ESPNU
December 29 vs. Florida A&M 5pm BTN
January 2 vs. Rutgers Noon BTN
January 5 at Ohio State 7pm Fox Sports 1
January 8 vs. Penn State (Palestra, Philadelphia, PA) 4 or 6pm BTN
January 13 vs. Nebraska 7pm BTN
January 16 at Michigan State 2:30pm FOX
January 19 at Minnesota 7pm ESPN2
January 22 vs. Maryland 1 or 2pm Fox Sports 1
January 26 at Michigan 9pm Fox Sports 1
January 29 vs. Michigan State 12:15pm CBS
February 1 vs. Penn State 6:30pm BTN
February 4 at Indiana 4pm ESPN/ESPN2
February 9 vs. Iowa 7pm ESPN2
February 12 at Northwestern 2pm BTN
February 16 at Maryland 6:30pm BTN
February 19 vs. Ohio State 1pm CBS
February 25 vs. Indiana 7:30pm FOX
March 2 at Wisconsin 9pm Fox Sports 1
March 5 vs. Illinois 12:30pm FOX
My too early, off-the-cuff prediction is 21-10 headed into the Big Ten Tourney and 12-8 in the league. Solidly a tourney team with likely second round exit.
