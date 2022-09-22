BTN Releases 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Schedule

As we get closer to basketball season we’re getting more and more information, and that includes some tip times and TV networks. Today the conference announced the majority of all games across the league, as the Big Ten Network portion of the schedule is out. Here are the games where Purdue is on BTN:

UPDATE: We now have the ESPN, CBS, and FOX games.

November 8 vs. Milwaukee 6:30pm BTN

November 11 vs. Austin Peay 7pm BTN

November 15 vs. Marquette 8:30pm Fox Sports 1

November 24 vs. West Virginia (Phil Knight Legacy, Portland, OR) 10pm ESPN2

November 25 vs. Gonzaga or Portland State (Phil Knight Legacy, Portland, OR)

November 27 vs. TBD (Phil Knight Legacy, Portland, OR)

November 30 at Florida State TBD

December 4 vs. Minnesota 5pm BTN

December 7 vs. Hofstra 7pm the annual “Everyone bitches about it being on BTN+ as we win by 25+” game.

December 10 at Nebraska 2:15pm

December 17 vs. Davidson (Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis) 6:15pm BTN

December 21 vs. New Orleans 9pm ESPNU

December 29 vs. Florida A&M 5pm BTN

January 2 vs. Rutgers Noon BTN

January 5 at Ohio State 7pm Fox Sports 1

January 8 vs. Penn State (Palestra, Philadelphia, PA) 4 or 6pm BTN

January 13 vs. Nebraska 7pm BTN

January 16 at Michigan State 2:30pm FOX

January 19 at Minnesota 7pm ESPN2

January 22 vs. Maryland 1 or 2pm Fox Sports 1

January 26 at Michigan 9pm Fox Sports 1

January 29 vs. Michigan State 12:15pm CBS

February 1 vs. Penn State 6:30pm BTN

February 4 at Indiana 4pm ESPN/ESPN2

February 9 vs. Iowa 7pm ESPN2

February 12 at Northwestern 2pm BTN

February 16 at Maryland 6:30pm BTN

February 19 vs. Ohio State 1pm CBS

February 25 vs. Indiana 7:30pm FOX

March 2 at Wisconsin 9pm Fox Sports 1

March 5 vs. Illinois 12:30pm FOX

My too early, off-the-cuff prediction is 21-10 headed into the Big Ten Tourney and 12-8 in the league. Solidly a tourney team with likely second round exit.