Behind the Rails Season 2, Episode 3: FAU Preview

It the first week with two podcasts we have a lot to talk about, as the Florida Atlantic Owls are headed to Purdue for homecoming. It is the first meeting with the relatively new program, which started in 2001. Kory and Travis are ready to preview the Owls this week, including:

Some history on the program and when it started.

How the team is transfer heavy and what that means going forward.

How does a dominant Purdue passing game stack up against a struggling FAU pass defense.

What Kory looked for when he played an opponent of this caliber.

Kory also discusses what it was like to have a big play in a big game.

What did homecoming mean to Kory?

All this and more is in our latest edition of Behind the Rails, as we’re finally back in the full swing of things. Be sure to like and subscribe to our feed.