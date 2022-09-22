Will Purdue Get Back On Track Against FAU?

1-2 is not where this Purdue team wanted to be at this point in the season. It’s not where the vast majority of us projected them to be either. So what now? Can Purdue right the ship and get back to their winning ways against an FAU team that frankly appears to be overmatched? Casey and I discuss.

But before we get into the sadness that Purdue has wrought into our lives we wanted to talk about some happiness. One of the podcasts favorite TV shows has returned so we talk about it albeit briefly. Then, I ask Casey about what shows bring him happiness/joy. A number of good answers are given here. What’s your show that you watch to bring joy. I’ll admit I was remiss in not at least mentioning The Good Place.

Give the latest episode a listen. Come for the football but stay for the TV talk. At the end you will of course get predictions for the upcoming game from Casey and I and we will also give you our predictions for Charlie Jones’ production against FAU. Just another way to pit ourselves against each other. Remember to rate, review, and subscribe.