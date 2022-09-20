Behind the Rails Season 2, Episode 3: Syracuse Recap

Kory says it best in the beginning of this week’s wrap-up edition of the Behind the Rails podcast: That game pissed us off. Saturday was a frustrating loss at Syracuse that Purdue gave away in pretty much every sense of the word. The Boilers basically handed over 21 points on turnovers and dumb penalties, and did itself no favors with other big mistakes. Kory and Travis talk about all this, including:

Kory stresses once again we need to run the ball.

Devin Mockobee gets talked up after his impressive touchdown run, especially with the burst he has shown.

We try to look for another receiver to step up along with Charlie Jones.

What happened to the defense late?

How Kory was glad someone who didn’t know what to do with the ball got it during the blocked extra point run back.

