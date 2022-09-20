How to watch FAU vs. Purdue in Week 4

Purdue is looking for a bounce back game this week.

After 3 quarters of a defensive slug fest, both offenses found their game in the 4th. Of course, after Purdue took the lead with 51 seconds left, crap hit the fan.

Purdue opens this week as -19.5 favorites against the Owls. FAU is currently 2-2. With wins against Charlotte (43-13) and Southeast Louisiana (42-9). Their losses come against a couple of more familiar schools in UCF (14-40) (also UCF WE ARE THE MOON SCHOOL NOT YOU) and a devastating 3 point loss to Ohio (38-41).

FAU can score points, but my best bet is that Purdue holds them under 20 and scores over 40. HAMMAH the Spread baby!

Look for actual fall weather, campus to be busy as ever and a great atmosphere for a 7:30 PM ET kick off.