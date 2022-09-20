 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch FAU vs. Purdue in Week 4

Purdue looks to bounce back after a late game collapse.

By mike.turay1
NCAA Football: Purdue at Syracuse Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue is looking for a bounce back game this week.

After 3 quarters of a defensive slug fest, both offenses found their game in the 4th. Of course, after Purdue took the lead with 51 seconds left, crap hit the fan.

But, it is a great week to be a Boilermaker! It is homecoming, former Purdue Greats will be in attendance

Purdue opens this week as -19.5 favorites against the Owls. FAU is currently 2-2. With wins against Charlotte (43-13) and Southeast Louisiana (42-9). Their losses come against a couple of more familiar schools in UCF (14-40) (also UCF WE ARE THE MOON SCHOOL NOT YOU) and a devastating 3 point loss to Ohio (38-41).

FAU can score points, but my best bet is that Purdue holds them under 20 and scores over 40. HAMMAH the Spread baby!

Look for actual fall weather, campus to be busy as ever and a great atmosphere for a 7:30 PM ET kick off.

GameDay Vitals

Opponent Florida Atlantic Owls (2-2)
Stadium Ross-Ade Stadium
Capacity 57,236
Surface Prescription Athletic Turf
Mascot Owlsley and Hoot, Two Owls
Tickets $26 on Stubhub
Kickoff Time 7:30pm EST
TV BTN
Online Streaming BTN
Satellite Radio Sirius XM Channel 196
Odds Purdue -19.5 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
All-Time Series First Meeting
Last Purdue Win None
Last Florida Atlantic Win None
SB Nation Blog Representation The Owl's Nest
Weather Forecast Partly Cloudy, 75 degrees. 24% chance of rain
2021 Florida Atlantic Postseason None
Coach Willie Taggart (12-13 in third year at FAU, 68-75 overall)
Is the H&R Staff Attending? Yes, T-Mill, Jace

