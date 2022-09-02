Penn State 35, Purdue 31: In Tweets

Another missed opportunity.

That is what we are to take from last night. Purdue had every chance to put the game away, but could not manage enough offense in the fourth quarter. It ran the ball once when it had two different possessions and could not keep the clock moving. Yes, there were other mistakes. TJ Sheffield’s fumble just before halftime loomed large. Poor tackling on Penn State’s ensuing touchdown meant at least a 10 point shift in the game. When you lose by 4, that is monumental.

Purdue is still a good team. It will make a bowl game this year and probably win 7-8 games, but it is now behind the 9 ball in the Big Ten before the season even gets started. We’re looking at merely a good season instead of a great one.

And man, it sucks to have yet another chance to turn a corner only to falter. Poor tackling and poor time management. That was the game.

Anyway, here is In Tweets.

Already done pic.twitter.com/2VH08aUgwL — Hammer and Rails (@HammerAndRails) September 2, 2022

Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium has such an electric feeling when the team is good. Those fans can bring the heat — Mike Hall (@MikeHallHere) September 2, 2022

Red 5 standing by... pic.twitter.com/d6Wd9wepX9 — Travis Miller (@JustTMill) September 1, 2022

That's like when a hockey player accidentally puts his stick in the guy's face.



No, he didn't mean to do it, but he is responsible for controlling himself. Can't forcibly go helmet to helmet on a guy going for the ball like that. Plain and simple. — CATBOY HUSBAND (@sportsgeek42) September 2, 2022

My timeline isn't sure what to think of the first Allar series. pic.twitter.com/yDyDYJOGjW — Ivan Bologna Is All Elite (@PV_GIA) September 2, 2022

GUS JOHNSON: "And here comes Purdue Pete, who is wanted in four states for cutting bad checks." — Treb (@treblaw) September 1, 2022

PICK SIX PURDUE



Chris Jefferson runs it back 72 yards for the @BoilerFootball touchdown pic.twitter.com/ggNXfijweM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2022

#Purdue defensive back Chris Jefferson on the #PukeSix: "As soon as I threw up, I started laughing because I already knew I was going to be a meme. I was tired. All jokes aside, though, me being tired, we were all gassed. I feel like that's why we gave up that last touchdown." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 2, 2022

TIRED: Puke six



WIRED: Pukedue



INSPIRED: BILEMAKERS — Ivan Bologna Is All Elite (@PV_GIA) September 2, 2022

Monticello is the other way though. — Jared Jesulaitis (@JaredOn1017) September 2, 2022