Penn State 35, Purdue 31: In Tweets

Another missed opportunity.
That is what we are to take from last night. Purdue had every chance to put the game away, but could not manage enough offense in the fourth quarter. It ran the ball once when it had two different possessions and could not keep the clock moving. Yes, there were other mistakes. TJ Sheffield’s fumble just before halftime loomed large. Poor tackling on Penn State’s ensuing touchdown meant at least a 10 point shift in the game. When you lose by 4, that is monumental.
Purdue is still a good team. It will make a bowl game this year and probably win 7-8 games, but it is now behind the 9 ball in the Big Ten before the season even gets started. We’re looking at merely a good season instead of a great one.
And man, it sucks to have yet another chance to turn a corner only to falter. Poor tackling and poor time management. That was the game.
Anyway, here is In Tweets.
Let’s go Boilers! @PurdueSports @BoilerFootball @HabitualBoiler pic.twitter.com/A4J9DDrhWf— Pat O'Donnell Jr (@podonnelljr123) September 1, 2022
Already done pic.twitter.com/2VH08aUgwL— Hammer and Rails (@HammerAndRails) September 2, 2022
Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium has such an electric feeling when the team is good. Those fans can bring the heat— Mike Hall (@MikeHallHere) September 2, 2022
Red 5 standing by... pic.twitter.com/d6Wd9wepX9— Travis Miller (@JustTMill) September 1, 2022
That's like when a hockey player accidentally puts his stick in the guy's face.— CATBOY HUSBAND (@sportsgeek42) September 2, 2022
No, he didn't mean to do it, but he is responsible for controlling himself. Can't forcibly go helmet to helmet on a guy going for the ball like that. Plain and simple.
My timeline isn't sure what to think of the first Allar series. pic.twitter.com/yDyDYJOGjW— Ivan Bologna Is All Elite (@PV_GIA) September 2, 2022
September 2, 2022
GUS JOHNSON: "And here comes Purdue Pete, who is wanted in four states for cutting bad checks."— Treb (@treblaw) September 1, 2022
PICK SIX PURDUE— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2022
Chris Jefferson runs it back 72 yards for the @BoilerFootball touchdown pic.twitter.com/ggNXfijweM
September 2, 2022
#Purdue defensive back Chris Jefferson on the #PukeSix: "As soon as I threw up, I started laughing because I already knew I was going to be a meme. I was tired. All jokes aside, though, me being tired, we were all gassed. I feel like that's why we gave up that last touchdown."— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 2, 2022
TIRED: Puke six— Ivan Bologna Is All Elite (@PV_GIA) September 2, 2022
WIRED: Pukedue
INSPIRED: BILEMAKERS
Monticello is the other way though.— Jared Jesulaitis (@JaredOn1017) September 2, 2022
With 2:50 left in the game, #Purdue had a 89.4% chance of winning...clock management and the lack of a run game cost them the game tonight...@HammerAndRails @HabitualBoiler @BoiledSports @Air_Force_Juan @JustTMill pic.twitter.com/m3sYKOyzZU— Jon Rolfes (@jon_rolfes) September 2, 2022
There simply cannot be another college fanbase in America that has experienced more gut-wrenching, soul-crushing losses in football and men’s basketball than Purdue. Got to feel like the reward is coming soon. Heads up Boilermakers.— Boilermaker Blitz (@BoilerBlitz) September 2, 2022
