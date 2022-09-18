Florida Atlantic (2-2) at Purdue (1-2) Game Center

It is the final non-conference game of the season and it needs to be a get-right game for Purdue. The Boilers are a frustrating 1-2 with a pair of losses coming in games they led within the final minute. Purdue is pretty much two plays from being undefeated and probably in the top 25 right now. Instead, it now faces an absolute must-win against a dangerous FAU team in order to right the season.

It is also homecoming week in West Lafayette, and a rare night homecoming game. We get to play under the lights and hopefully put on a show. Purdue is still a good team, but it has to clean up its issues with penalties and tackling, especially late in halves.

That’s what the Owls are for though. Purdue is favored at home and it needs to play like it. A convincing home win will go a long way towards fixing things before conference play starts again,