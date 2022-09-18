 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Syracuse 32, Purdue 29: In Tweets

Ugh...

By Travis Miller
NCAA Football: Purdue at Syracuse Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

It is now officially a frustrating season. While Purdue did what it needed to do against Indiana State, but in losses to Penn State and now Syracuse the Boilers have absolutely shot themselves in the foot multiple times. Against Penn State it was very poor tackling. Today Purdue had an extra point blocked, it missed a two-point conversion while giving another up. It missed a field goal. It threw a pick 6. It melted down with ridiculously dumb penalties that essentially handed the Orange 14 points today because they either kept drives alive or, like at the end, set up a much shorter field.

It was a very, very rough day, and now this team is facing a ton of questions after everything looked so promising earlier in the year. Purdue is currently at 1-2, but it is a handful of plays and less than a minute from being 3-0.

Twitter was frustrated.

