Syracuse 32, Purdue 29: In Tweets

It is now officially a frustrating season. While Purdue did what it needed to do against Indiana State, but in losses to Penn State and now Syracuse the Boilers have absolutely shot themselves in the foot multiple times. Against Penn State it was very poor tackling. Today Purdue had an extra point blocked, it missed a two-point conversion while giving another up. It missed a field goal. It threw a pick 6. It melted down with ridiculously dumb penalties that essentially handed the Orange 14 points today because they either kept drives alive or, like at the end, set up a much shorter field.

It was a very, very rough day, and now this team is facing a ton of questions after everything looked so promising earlier in the year. Purdue is currently at 1-2, but it is a handful of plays and less than a minute from being 3-0.

Twitter was frustrated.

I am apparently in a feud with @purwho and @JustTMill !! at noon tomorrow. — Boaty McBoatface ☀️W (@BoatdrinksGoOra) September 16, 2022

NO he is not. He Decommited from Navy to walk on at Purdue. Purdue was his dream School — MockstangBoyz (@mockstang) September 17, 2022

We need to get this game some cheesestix because this game is drunk, man. — Mad Mushroom Purdue (@MadMushPurdue) September 17, 2022

It’s illegal to be faked out by a fake handoff and tackle the guy you thought had the ball these days? Friggin Joe Biden’s America am I right? #PurdueSyracuse — Danger Ballinger (@ballinger) September 17, 2022

Purdue seems to have spent halftime planning to try several different ways to lose and see what works. — Jerry Palm (@jppalmCBS) September 17, 2022

Only if it’s before the ball hits your head — Snoopy’s Airplane Mechanic (@rustyschneids) September 17, 2022

Anyone still have questions about why Brohm didn’t call runs at the end vs PSU? — Jackson Brunner (@Boiler0fLegend) September 17, 2022

Purdue, despite it's best effort, still.has a chance to win this game....and I see they are still doing their best to lose. — Druuuuuuuuuuuuskimane (@LegendofSM) September 17, 2022

Agreed. Such a Purdue way to lose. We like handing games over — Jimmy Burkhart (@JimmyBIndy) September 17, 2022

I can't believe the number of people blaming the refs.



Purdue had 2 unsportsmanlike penalties after TAKING THE LEAD with 51 seconds left. That just can not happen.



The last two kickoffs of the game are from Purdue's own 10 (by Purdue) and Purdue's 35 (by Cuse). Like ... what? — Kyle Charters (@KyleCharters79) September 17, 2022

Purdue after scoring a go-ahead TD with 51 seconds left committed *seven* penalties (one of which was declined). pic.twitter.com/A3veZRHp41 — Richard Johnson (@RJ_Writes) September 17, 2022

I don’t want to hear anyone else tell me your fan base understands heartbreak and misery until you become a Purdue fan. Never again. — Robby Donoho III (@RobbyDonoho) September 17, 2022