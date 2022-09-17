Purdue at Syracuse: GameThread & How to Watch

It is game day in upstate New York. I do not expect this to be an easy one. If Purdue can prove itself on the road against a Syracuse offense that has been very good to date, it should bode well for the rest of the season. Think of this game as a make up for the Penn State game. Purdue blew that game, and it only needed to be just a little bit better to pull off a win.
Did Purdue get better? Last week makes it hard to tell. We were expected to blow Indiana State out and did just that. Now we get to go to a harsh road environment in a loud dome. Syracuse fans are encouraged by their team’s performance so far. They since that the Orange have turned a corner after a few down years. This will be a tough one to pull off, but Purdue can do it.
GameDay Vitals
|Opponent
|Syracuse Orange
|Stadium
|JMA Wireless Dome
|Capacity
|49,250
|Surface
|FieldTurf
|Mascot
|Otto, a giant anthropomorphic Orange
|Tickets
|$8 on Stubhub
|Kickoff Time
|Noon EST
|TV
|ESPN2
|Online Streaming
|ESPN2
|Satellite Radio
|Sirius XM Channel 196
|Odds
|Purdue -1 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
|All-Time Series
|Purdue leads 1-0
|Last Purdue Win
|51-0 at Purdue on 9/5/2004
|Last Syracuse Win
|None
|SB Nation Blog Representation
|Troy Nunes is an Absolute Magician
|Weather Forecast
|It's in a dome, so weather is irrelevant
|2021 Syracuse Postseason
|None
|Coach
|Dino Babers (31-43 in 7th season at Syracuse, 68-59 overall)
|Is the H&R Staff Attending?
|No
