Purdue at Syracuse: GameThread & How to Watch

It is game day in upstate New York. I do not expect this to be an easy one. If Purdue can prove itself on the road against a Syracuse offense that has been very good to date, it should bode well for the rest of the season. Think of this game as a make up for the Penn State game. Purdue blew that game, and it only needed to be just a little bit better to pull off a win.

Did Purdue get better? Last week makes it hard to tell. We were expected to blow Indiana State out and did just that. Now we get to go to a harsh road environment in a loud dome. Syracuse fans are encouraged by their team’s performance so far. They since that the Orange have turned a corner after a few down years. This will be a tough one to pull off, but Purdue can do it.