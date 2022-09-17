 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Purdue at Syracuse: GameThread & How to Watch

Time for Purdue’s toughest non-conference game.

By Travis Miller
It is game day in upstate New York. I do not expect this to be an easy one. If Purdue can prove itself on the road against a Syracuse offense that has been very good to date, it should bode well for the rest of the season. Think of this game as a make up for the Penn State game. Purdue blew that game, and it only needed to be just a little bit better to pull off a win.

Did Purdue get better? Last week makes it hard to tell. We were expected to blow Indiana State out and did just that. Now we get to go to a harsh road environment in a loud dome. Syracuse fans are encouraged by their team’s performance so far. They since that the Orange have turned a corner after a few down years. This will be a tough one to pull off, but Purdue can do it.

GameDay Vitals

Opponent Syracuse Orange
Stadium JMA Wireless Dome
Capacity 49,250
Surface FieldTurf
Mascot Otto, a giant anthropomorphic Orange
Tickets $8 on Stubhub
Kickoff Time Noon EST
TV ESPN2
Online Streaming ESPN2
Satellite Radio Sirius XM Channel 196
Odds Purdue -1 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
All-Time Series Purdue leads 1-0
Last Purdue Win 51-0 at Purdue on 9/5/2004
Last Syracuse Win None
SB Nation Blog Representation Troy Nunes is an Absolute Magician
Weather Forecast It's in a dome, so weather is irrelevant
2021 Syracuse Postseason None
Coach Dino Babers (31-43 in 7th season at Syracuse, 68-59 overall)
Is the H&R Staff Attending? No

