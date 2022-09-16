Purdue vs. Syracuse Staff Predictions

Jumbo Heroes (1-1):

This seems to be the conference game that everyone is scared of right now. All because Purdue blew a game against Penn State at the end. You’re telling me that everyone would be this scared of this game had Purdue simply held on to win that game and sat at 2-0? I don’t buy it. Purdue fans are a skittish bread by nature. Any sign of a pulse and suddenly Purdue fans retreat into their shells.

To hear some talk Syracuse is challenging for the national title and Purdue shouldn’t even show up. I mean who can possibly hope to win in the vaunted (checks notes) Carrier Dome? I’ll grant Syracuse that they run an unusual 3-3-5 defense which could cause Purdue some problems since they tend to throw the ball 50 times a game. And, Sean Tucker has shown himself to be a very good running back over the last two seasons.

I don’t see any reason why Tyrone Tracy and TJ Sheffield shouldn’t be able to use their speed on quick outs to put some points on the board against this unorthodox, though not great, Syracuse defense.

Purdue currently sits at a 1.5 point dog according to Draft Kings. Again, I get that people are skittish but to me this just seems like a bit of an overreaction. I’m taking Purdue going away on this one.

Purdue 38

Syracuse 24

Kyle (2-0):

This is a tough first road game for the Boiler who have struggled to be great tacklers on defense. In week 1, we made Penn State look much better than what they are offensively due to the bad tackling. It worries me a bit, as Cuse will run out one of the best backs in the ACC, if not the best, who is coming off a 1500 yard season. Defensively, they have caused 5 turnovers already in two games, where as Purdue does not turn the ball over often. If Purdue can limit their big back on offense, I think we win here. I see a game plan similar to what we saw against BC and AJ Dillon years ago, pack the box and force them to throw.

Purdue 31

Cuse 27

Travis (2-0):

I don’t feel good about this one. Syracuse has two dynamic playmakers and a vastly improved passing game. In its only game against a real opponent so far Purdue struggled to tackle. This is also on the road in a loud dome. The Orange have vastly exceeded expectations so far and are a fringe top 25 team. The loss of Jalen Graham is also a big one. I think it is close, but Syracuse has the edge.

Purdue 24

Syracuse 27

Drew (1-1):

This one is tough. I think we know what sort of team Purdue is after the Penn State game. We still don’t know who Syracuse is after 2 walk-overs to start the season. It will come down to Purdue’s run defense. I think they get the job done in a close game in the dome.

Purdue 28

Syracuse 21

Jace (1-1):

Coming into the season, I knew this game would be tough. I even said in our predictions post I expected Purdue to lose against Penn State or Syracuse. I think it may be both now. The Carrier Dome is a tough place to play, and for the first time in years, the Orange look like they have a formidable team. The key for Purdue will be stopping Sean Tucker and their run game. Which Purdue has shown is a strong suit at least thus far. Aidan O’Connell cannot come out and look the way he did against Penn State or the Boilermakers could be in for a long one. Syracuse is holding teams to 151 passing yards per game, so expect that to increase after Saturday. This one will be close, but I think the Orange steal it at the end.

Purdue 28

Syracuse 31

Holmes (2-0):

Purdue gonna win

Purdue 27

Syracuse 24

Casey (1-1):

You can hear my discussion of this game where no matter what Ledman says I think there is reason to worry about this game. Syracuse has looked good and talking about a game from 2004 is NOT a reason for optimism. Purdue will win but it’s gonna be tough.

Purdue 28

Syracuse 24

