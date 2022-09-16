Week 3 Big Ten Preview

It is a 13 game week this week in the Big Ten, as Illinois is off due to them having already played three games. It will still be a tough week for the conference to go 13-0. This is the week where most of the league faces its toughest out of conference game. Three schools are going on the road to power 5 conference opponents. A couple others are on the road against tricky non-conference opponents. The MAC has not gotten its annual Big Ten pelt, but there is only one chance for that this week.

Purdue (1-1) at Syracuse (2-0) Noon, ESPN2

Troy Nunes is an Absolute Magician Preview

I don’t feel good about this one. Syracuse has two dynamic playmakers and a vastly improved passing game. In its only game against a real opponent so far Purdue struggled to tackle. This is also on the road in a loud dome. The Orange have vastly exceeded expectations so far and are a fringe top 25 team. The loss of Jalen Graham is also a big one. I think it is close, but Syracuse has the edge. Syracuse 27, Purdue 24

UConn (1-2) at #4 Michigan (2-0) Noon, ABC

Maize N’ Brew Preview

UConn is better than last year, but it is a very tall ask for them to beat a Michigan team that has scored 107 points in two games. Michigan 52, UConn 10

#6 Oklahoma (2-0) at Nebraska (1-2) B1G NUDE SATURDAY, FOX

Corn Nation Preview

Needless to say, it has been an eventful week for Nebraska. Expectations are at an all-time low, and now they have to play the home end of an old rivalry. Will things be better under an interim regime, or will this team check out for the next few months? Oklahoma 45, Nebraska 21

Southern Illinois (0-2) at Northwestern (1-1) Noon, BTN

InsideNU Preview

Southern Illinois is 0-2, but is still getting votes in the FCS Poll and they made the FCS playoffs last year. Their defense has gotten blown up so far, so even the Northwestern offense should be fine. Northwestern 31, Southern Illinois 13

Western Kentucky (2-0) at Indiana (2-0) Noon, BTN

Crimson Quarry Preview

Last season Indiana won this one on the road, but it was close. The Hoosiers have not looked good so far, especially in the first half of games. They have still won both games and a win on Saturday would get them halfway to bowl eligibility. The Hilltoppers put up 49 points last week at Hawaii, so jetlag might be a factor. Western Kentucky 24, Indiana 17

Rutgers (2-0) at Temple (1-1) 2pm, ESPN+

On the Banks Preview

Temple lost to Duke, who handled Northwestern last week. A Rutgers win gets them halfway to bowl eligibility and sets up a potential bowl elimination game later against Indiana. They also still have Nebraska and Maryland later. I don’t see a path to six wins for Rutgers without a win in this one. Rutgers 28, Temple 17

#22 Penn State (2-0) at Auburn (2-0) 3:30pm, CBS

Black Shoe Diaries Preview

If Penn State gets this one they will be a contender in the East. They showed resiliency in winning at Purdue, but winning at Auburn is a lot tougher. Auburn is an SEC chaos agent, as they struggled with San Jose State last week. This is probably the best game in the 3:30pm slot.

Colorado (0-2) at Minnesota (2-0) 3:30pm, ESPN2

The Daily Gopher Preview

Colorado sucks and was shut out at home by Minnesota last year. Minnesota 38, Colorado 3

New Mexico State (0-3) at Wisconsin (1-1) 3:30pm, BTN

Bucky’s 5th Quarter Preview

A get right buy game is just what the doctor ordered for the Badgers. Wisconsin 49, New Mexico State 10

Toledo (2-0) at #3 Ohio State (2-0) 7pm, FOX

Land-Grant Holyland Preview

It has been over 100 years since Ohio State lost at home to a team from Ohio. The Rockets haven’t been tested yet and they did nearly shock the world in South Bend last year. It probably won’t happen, but just imagine if they sprung the upset. Ohio State 45, Toledo 17

#11 Michigan State (2-0) at Washington (2-0) 7:30pm, ABC

The Only Colors Preview

Even though Sparty is ranked 11th, Washington is a three point favorite. I don’t really get it. This is the first real test for either team, so it is hard to say who has an advantage. Those long trips to the West Coast for Big Ten teams are always tricky, but I think Michigan State is better. Michigan State 24, Washington 21

Nevada (2-1) at Iowa (1-1) 7:30pm, BTN

Black Heart Gold Pants Preview

Nevada is a weird team, because they beat New Mexico State on the road and Texas State at home by double digits, but they gave up 55 points to FCS Incarnate Word last week. That was after only giving up 26 points total to the other two opponents. Iowa is the worst offense in the nation right now by a wide margin. They are 131st in scoring at 7 points per game (and four of their 14 points have come from the defense). They are averaging 158 yards per game, 131st in the nation and well behind New Mexico State. They have one touchdown so far, and it was on a 21 yard drive after a turnover. The defense has been good, giving up only 13 points, but that offense is all-time bad. Somehow Iowa is a 20.5 point favorite. Can they even score 21 points? Nevada 10, Iowa 3

SMU (2-0) at Maryland (2-0) 7:30pm, Fox Sports 1

Testudo Times Preview

It is not quite the old Pony Express days, but SMU has been high flying on offense so far. So has Maryland. This has a real possibility of being a fun shootout, and SMU is a good test for the Terps. With the Michigan schools in the next two weeks before hosting Purdue, Maryland needs this game. Maryland 45, SMU 42