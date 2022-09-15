Behind the Rails Season 2, Episode 2: Indiana State Recap/Syracuse Preview

The Indiana State game was a blowout, so there is not much more to say about it. That doesn’t mean there is no Behind the Rails Podcast this week. In the last week of one podcast Kory Sheets and T-Mill talk about the Indiana State game as well as this Saturday’s upcoming trip to Syracuse. Among the highlights:

Kory is impressed with freshman Devin Mockobee and his performance against the Sycamores.

Charlie Jones has been a great addition to the offense, but does Purdue rely on him too much?

How does Purdue go against the unique 3-3-5 defense that Syracuse employs?

What should Purdue look for with Sean Tucker and Garrett Shrader as two tough playermakers?

What was the best meal coach Tiller ever gave the team?

Next week we will be back to our regular schedule of two podcasts per week, so thanks for listening as we get back into things.