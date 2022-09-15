Will Purdue Win on the Road against Syracuse?

Purdue goes on the road for the first time this season on Saturday. They face a team in the ACC that they haven’t faced since 2004. They face a team that sits at 2-0 (granted one of those wins is against UCONN). With the Purdue loss to Penn State a lot of people seem to have shriveled up and gone into their shells about this team. This despite losing by just three points and nearly pulling this out despite making some big mistakes.

Casey has some real concerns about this game and I do my best to shine my optimistic light on his negativity. Whose side do you think came out making the better argument?

Prior to jumping into this discussion I bait Casey with tweets about IU basketball and Scott Frost just to get him a bit riled up before we talk about the football game. There’s just something so pure about his rage about IU basketball that anytime I can poke the bear I’m ready for it. It’s something that I think makes for good audio and that’s really what you come around for.

