Purdue @ Syracuse: Depth Charts!

Offense:

QB:

Aidan O’Connell - Grad Austin Burton - Grad

RB:

King Doerue - Senior Dylan Downing - JR

WR:

Charlie Jones - 5th year Mershawn Rice - JR

WR:

Broc Thompson - Senior Elijan Canion - JR

Slot:

Tyrone Tracy Jr - 5th Year TJ Sheffield - JR

TE:

Payne Durham - Senior Paul Piferi - JR

LT:

Eric Miller - 5th year Mahamane Moussa - FR

LG:

Spencer Holstege - JR Sione Finau - JR

C:

Gus Hartwig - JR Spencer Holstege - JR

RG:

Marcus Mbow - RS FR Jared Byczinki - SO

RT:

Cam Craig - JR Daniel Johnson - 5th year

There is not a ton of movement here. The starters were healthy after a 56 to 0 win against Indiana State. Chuck Sizzle has made himself option 1A for AOC and Coach Jeff Brohm. The run game had many backs involved last week, Doerue was sparingly used with the starters to keep him healthy.

Defense:

DE:

Jack Sullivan - 5th year Joe Anderson - JR

Rush End:

Kydran Jenkins - SO Scotty Humpich - 5th year

Nose:

Lawrence Johnson - SR Cole Brevard - SO

Tackle:

Branson Deen SR Prince James Boyd Jr - JR

LB:

OC Brothers - JR Semisi Fakasiieki - 7th (!) Year

LB:

Kieren Douglas - Grad Clyde Washington - JR

Nickel:

Chris Jefferson - SR Yanni Karlaftis - RS FR

CB:

Cory Trice Jr - SR Tee Denson - SO

CB:

Jamari Brown - 5th year Reese Taylor - SR

S:

Sanoussi Kane - JR Reese Taylor - SR

S:

Cam Allen - SR Sanoussi Kane - JR

Jalen Graham is out - that is a huge loss for the defense as he is a future NFL football player. Last week, Jefferson was mostly used in his OLB/Nickel role. WIll the Boilers go with a bigger body for a more run heavy opponent?