Zach Edey Named Preseason All-American

During the 2022-23 Purdue men’s basketball season the Boilers will go as far as Zach Edey can take them. The massive Canadian big man has grown by leaps and bounds under the tutelage of Matt Painter after he was an unheralded recruit. He is now considered one of the best players in the country, and he will enter his junior season as a preseason All-American according to Jon Rothstein at College Hoops Today:

The 7-foot, 4-inch junior center from Toronto was a second-team All-Big Ten honoree and honorable mention All-American (AP) a year ago after averaging 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game in just 19.0 minutes per game, while leading the Big Ten and ranking third nationally in field goal percentage at 64.8 percent – the fifth-best single-season percentage in school history. Edey is the only player in the last 30 years to average 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in under 20 minutes per game. In fact, he is one of just five players to accomplish that in under 25.0 minutes per game.

Once again, Purdue will turn to the post this coming season, as Edey is the most experienced guy on the roster.