What’s Going on in the Big Ten?

College football is a wild landscape each and every year. This year being no exception. Today Casey and I take the time to look around the conference, and some non-conference teams, to ask what in the world is going on?

Why would Nebraska fire Scott Frost when they could fire him in 3 weeks and save $7.5 million? Did someone just fork over a big fat check to get rid of him immediately?

What would you do with the $2.5 million a week that Scott Frost just earned?

Would you take the Notre Dame head coach job if you were offered it?

How is the Iowa offense this bad? What is going on there? Does this mean playing Iowa will be easy?

Then we take a look at some Purdue football news including injuries and NFL Boilermakers.

Former Boilermaker Zander Horvath played in his first NFL game yesterday and he scored his first NFL touchdown! David Bell somehow did not catch a pass. Interesting.

Jalen Graham was announced as out for 3-4 weeks prior to Indiana State what does this mean for the defense?

Finally we discuss the victory over Indiana State and ask the question, can you truly learn anything from a game against FCS Indiana State? Either way it’s fun to talk about such a blowout.