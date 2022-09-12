 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What’s Going on in the Big Ten?

Plus, can we learn anything from Indiana State?

By jumboheroes and Casey Bartley
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Indiana State at Purdue Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

College football is a wild landscape each and every year. This year being no exception. Today Casey and I take the time to look around the conference, and some non-conference teams, to ask what in the world is going on?

  • Why would Nebraska fire Scott Frost when they could fire him in 3 weeks and save $7.5 million? Did someone just fork over a big fat check to get rid of him immediately?
  • What would you do with the $2.5 million a week that Scott Frost just earned?
  • Would you take the Notre Dame head coach job if you were offered it?
  • How many Supreme Court justices are there?
  • How is the Iowa offense this bad? What is going on there? Does this mean playing Iowa will be easy?

Then we take a look at some Purdue football news including injuries and NFL Boilermakers.

  • Former Boilermaker Zander Horvath played in his first NFL game yesterday and he scored his first NFL touchdown! David Bell somehow did not catch a pass. Interesting.
  • Jalen Graham was announced as out for 3-4 weeks prior to Indiana State what does this mean for the defense?

Finally we discuss the victory over Indiana State and ask the question, can you truly learn anything from a game against FCS Indiana State? Either way it’s fun to talk about such a blowout.

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...