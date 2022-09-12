 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Purdue vs. Syracuse: How to watch Week 3 matchup

Purdue gets a tough week 3 test on the road at Syracuse

By kholderf
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: Journal-Courier Noe Padilla/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue travels to the great state of New York to play Syracuse. This will be only the 2nd time the two teams have met, with Purdue winning the only matchup 54 to 0 in 2004.

Cuse looks much improved under 7th year head coach, Dino Babers, who has had up and down seasons during his tenure with Cuse.

Syracuse returns 3rd year back, Sean Tucker who in 2021 had nearly 1,500 yards. Tucker has 210 yards through the first two games, in which both were blowouts. Quarterback Garrett Shrader has been a surprise for the Orange, through two games he is completing 79% of his passes for 524 yards and 5 touchdowns, while also not having any turnovers.

This game in the off season looked like it should be a “win”, but, it will be a dog fight, I assure you that.

As it stands now, Purdue is a 1 point favorite at Syracuse. You can find all the best odds, boosts, same game parlays, etc on DraftKings.com. I would consider putting a bet in early in the week if you like Purdue at -1, before the line changes.

GameDay Vitals

Opponent Syracuse Orange
Opponent Syracuse Orange
Stadium JMA Wireless Dome
Capacity 49,250
Surface FieldTurf
Mascot Otto, a giant anthropomorphic Orange
Tickets $8 on Stubhub
Kickoff Time Noon EST
TV ESPN2
Online Streaming ESPN2
Satellite Radio Sirius XM Channel 196
Odds Purdue -1 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
All-Time Series Purdue leads 1-0
Last Purdue Win 51-0 at Purdue on 9/5/2004
Last Syracuse Win None
SB Nation Blog Representation Troy Nunes is an Absolute Magician
Weather Forecast It's in a dome, so weather is irrelevant
2021 Syracuse Postseason None
Coach Dino Babers (31-43 in 7th season at Syracuse, 68-59 overall)
Is the H&R Staff Attending? No

In This Stream

Purdue (1-1) at Syracuse (2-0) Game Center

View all 3 stories

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...