Purdue vs. Syracuse: How to watch Week 3 matchup

Purdue travels to the great state of New York to play Syracuse. This will be only the 2nd time the two teams have met, with Purdue winning the only matchup 54 to 0 in 2004.

Cuse looks much improved under 7th year head coach, Dino Babers, who has had up and down seasons during his tenure with Cuse.

Syracuse returns 3rd year back, Sean Tucker who in 2021 had nearly 1,500 yards. Tucker has 210 yards through the first two games, in which both were blowouts. Quarterback Garrett Shrader has been a surprise for the Orange, through two games he is completing 79% of his passes for 524 yards and 5 touchdowns, while also not having any turnovers.

This game in the off season looked like it should be a “win”, but, it will be a dog fight, I assure you that.

As it stands now, Purdue is a 1 point favorite at Syracuse. You can find all the best odds, boosts, same game parlays, etc on DraftKings.com. I would consider putting a bet in early in the week if you like Purdue at -1, before the line changes.